11 September 2025 Build 19947689 Edited 11 September 2025 – 20:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a few things:

  • Added some loading screen tips to the main menu.
  • Fixed a bug where the number of players listed when starting a new run was wrong.
  • Increased controller support level from "None" to "Partial", now that I got it working.

