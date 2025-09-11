- Added some loading screen tips to the main menu.
- Fixed a bug where the number of players listed when starting a new run was wrong.
- Increased controller support level from "None" to "Partial", now that I got it working.
Conformer Tips - Minor Update - v1.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a few things:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update