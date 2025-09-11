- Poison Arrow Artifact: Fixed an issue where the damage type was incorrectly displayed as Pierce. It is now classified as both Pierce and Continuous (pierce-type added). Damage increased from 10 → 15.
- Burst Gazer: Increased the artifact’s effectiveness by reducing the interval.
- Windeater: Dash stamina recovery increased from 125% → 150%.
- Whirlpool Amulet: Damage increased from 15 → 20.
- Curved Sword: Added Attack type to its slashing attack effects.
- War Hammer Artifact: Added Attack type to its shock wave.
- Tempest Fan: Damage increased from 15 → 25.
- Gem Grenade: Now counts as a Physical artifact.
- Glacial Wave (Spell): Now fades out instead of disappearing instantly.
Spell Disk 1.1.0.r patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update