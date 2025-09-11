 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19947519 Edited 11 September 2025 – 23:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Poison Arrow Artifact: Fixed an issue where the damage type was incorrectly displayed as Pierce. It is now classified as both Pierce and Continuous (pierce-type added). Damage increased from 10 → 15.
  • Burst Gazer: Increased the artifact’s effectiveness by reducing the interval.
  • Windeater: Dash stamina recovery increased from 125% → 150%.
  • Whirlpool Amulet: Damage increased from 15 → 20.
  • Curved Sword: Added Attack type to its slashing attack effects.
  • War Hammer Artifact: Added Attack type to its shock wave.
  • Tempest Fan: Damage increased from 15 → 25.
  • Gem Grenade: Now counts as a Physical artifact.
  • Glacial Wave (Spell): Now fades out instead of disappearing instantly.

