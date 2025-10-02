“Only in death does duty end.”

To revisit Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, a game we love, and to see the warm reception from players has meant so much to us here at Relic. We want to thank all of you for your continued support and passion for the game. We have therefore extended our support plans for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition beyond September and will continue updating the game for the rest of 2025. The next patch is currently targeting late October 2025. You can find a small preview of exciting, and highly requested features coming this year listed below today’s patch notes.

Today’s update for Dawn of War – Definitive Edition includes a complete overhaul of Unit Portraits, improvements to the Automatch experience, Art and Animation fixes, HUD improvements, and fixes for several high priority crashes. Many of the fixes included in today’s patch are thanks to your feedback, so please continue to report any issues to us at help.relic.com.

General

Unit Portraits – all faction units and buildings have been updated to use portraits built from captures of the updated Definitive Edition models with hand touch-ups to improve clarity and consistency. These can be seen in the HUD in all modes as well as on the Dark Crusade & Soulstorm campaign maps. Note: With the volume of icons updated, it is possible that some may have been missed or mis-implemented. Please report any issues you find, and we will prioritize fixing them in a subsequent patch

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting a multiplayer match

Fixed a crash that could occur when transferring badges in multiplayer lobbies

Fixed a crash that would occasionally occur when deleting a unit during multiplayer gameplay

Fixed a crash when a unit would attempt to perform a jump attack near the map border in multiplayer gameplay

Fixed a crash that would occur when loading an autosave file that was saved right as a building was updating to the next unit in the production queue

Fixed a rare crash that could occur after the skirmish or multiplayer game was complete and players were viewing the map

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading Dark Crusade or Soulstorm campaign missions

Fixed two rare crashes that could occur when a player uses a Possession ability in a multiplayer game

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Dawn of War campaign missions when defending against large hordes of Orks

Fixed a rare crash when loading save files created on a modded Soulstorm campaign

Fixed a rare crash when using the Tyranid mod in multiplayer

Fixed a rare crash that could occur on attempting to join a custom game

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing Multiplayer using Parallels on Mac

Gameplay

Camera - updated edge panning functionality to correctly work while Lock Cursor to Game is disabled

Audio – updated unit speech to correctly respect the 3D placement of the camera when Sisters of Battle, Tau, and Dark Eldar units enter combat, take damage, or die.

A.I. – updated a scripting error that would cause Insane difficulty A.I. to default to Easy in the final Dawn of War mission

Eldar – enabled an Avatar sync kill that was disabled in Soulstorm

Orks – Ork Warboss range attack upgrades now function correctly in Dark Crusade

Multiplayer

Match Statistics – fixed an error where match results / statistics would not be correctly reported when spectating after being eliminated from a match

Automatch – removed Unranked Automatch as an option to prevent confusion. All Automatch matches have always been and will continue to be ranked

Automatch – Added messaging about the number of players found during an automatch search

Automatch – added messaging when cancelling automatch to prevent attempting 2 overlapping automatch requests. This prevents issues where automatch would appear to be immediately cancelled after pressing the button

Team Automatch – fixed an error where after the host changed their own faction it would change the faction of other players

Skirmish – added an error message when players attempt to start a match with unbalanced teams with auto/random teams enabled. Previously this would automatically add an A.I. player to a Closed slot

Observers - updated logic used to add Observers to prevent situations where observers would take the spot of a required player. Closed slots now default to Open for Observer and Observers cannot join in Open slots

Player Statistics – updated the player stats UI to always show the correct player statistics and updated several statistics that were not tracking correctly

User Interface

HUD – unit portraits and action icons no longer blur when choosing Low Texture Quality

HUD – updated Dark Eldar HUD to not block mouse input when clicking on the hotkey area of each button

Automatch – updated team automatch screen to correctly display in widescreen

Dark Crusade & Soulstorm campaign intro videos now play correctly for all factions when starting a new campaign

Dark Crusade & Soulstorm – fixed several cases in campaign missions where the help text incorrectly referred to the name of the army from another campaign

Dark Crusade & Soulstorm – updated Victory and Loss screens with new background images and with better support for ultrawide aspect ratios

Dark Crusade – the strength value shown when the A.I. is attacking the player now shows the correct value instead of 0

Soulstorm – updated the units portraits shown during dialogue to use the correct Soulstorm commanders on Tau & Chaos stronghold missions

Art & Animation

Terrain – reduced specular values on terrain that should not be reflective

Terrain – updated footstep FX to reduce brightness that was causing it to look like units were walking on snow when on grass

Buildings – updated textures on building rooftops covered with snow in Winter Assault to avoid seams

Wrecks – updated tank wrecks that could appear to be squashed

Tau – added thruster glow FX to the XV8 Crisis Battlesuit

Tau – updated Fire Warriors running animations to position their gun correctly

Space Marines – fixed a graphical error on the force commander’s chainsword that made it appear in multiple pieces

Space Marines – fixed an error causing ground decals around turrets to respawn constantly while it is alive

Chaos – fixed animation error that caused Chaos Cultists to shoot in the air on their first shot

Chaos – fixed the Horror’s firing animation

Chaos – updated the Daemonic Ascension Dark Crusade wargear to correctly display the FX in wargear menu

Orks – added animations to the wheels on the Trukk

Orks – added muzzle flash to the Big Mek pistol

Orks – fixed an animation issue where the Warboss would appear to fire their first shot into the ground

Orks – added recoil animations for the Shoota Boyz

Orks – fixed the animations of Orks on the Waaagh! Banner to prevent their feet from clipping

Imperial Guard – updated Commander to use the correct color scheme in Dark Crusade missions

Winter Assault – added a gate closing animation to the gates used in Winter Assault Disorder Mission 4

Winter Assault - updated Winter Assault Order missions to correctly use the Ultramarines color scheme where appropriate

Sync Kills – fixed an animation issue where units thrown by a sync kill (ex. Killed by Dreadnaughts) would freeze in midair

Skybox – updated the Dark Crusade Necron stronghold mission to be correctly oriented during cutscenes and gameplay

Relics – Relic strategic points now animate correctly during capture

Modding

Map Editor – updated map editor to correctly autogenerate minimaps for maps above the 512x512 size

Removed A.I. spam about "bad ability name"

Sneak Preview

Here is a short list of highly requested features that we plan to deliver before the end of 2025.

Achievements

An initial wave of achievements is on the way!

Disable Fliers in Multiplayer/Skirmish Custom Games

Option in custom games and skirmish to remove flying units

Mod Assistant

We are preparing a tool to aid in the building of your mods. This is designed to allow modders to more easily launch all the available modding tools, and create new mods in the intended file structure. Use of this tool will not be required for making mods but is intended to help avoid pitfalls of getting a mod started

High Priority Known Issues

The team at Relic is constantly reviewing issues reported by the community and adjusting priorities to address the most frequently occurring issues. These are some of the higher priority issues we are currently tracking. Thank you for all your submissions to help.relic.com!

General

We have found that the GoG version of the game can crash on startup. We are continuing to investigate the matter. The current workaround : Press 'Play' to launch the game. Once the game window appears, alt-tab to a different application. Wait about 5 seconds (until the Relic Mine into movie begins) before selecting the game window again. Continue with game.

Unit Portraits – Any issues discovered where the new portraits were not updated correctly and extending the new portrait usage to Command Card actions that use unit portraits as icons (ex. building upgrades & abilities)

Performance – framerate can drop significantly during combat in larger scale games

Army Painter – visible artifacts when team colors overlap on several models

Profiles – Cloud saves do not contain profile data when switching between devices which blocks the ability to create a new profile without an error message

Archive – Map images in the Dark Crusade and Soulstorm UI do not use the correct aspect ratio

Gameplay

Units with a Jump ability can appear to start/complete the jump then teleport back to the starting location

Disembarking a squad from a transport vehicle in narrow space can cause units to be spawned out of bounds and become stuck

Ork Gretchins can fail to move to complete their next build order when shift-queuing after building a mine field

Faction-specific resources are split among all allies when Resource Sharing is enabled when the ally is a different faction that cannot use that resource