11 September 2025 Build 19947267
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

A hotfix has been published with various improvements. Thanks again for your feedback and continued support!

  • Fix for physics engine issue when dinosaur corpse is frozen far away from players. It could cause fps loss.

  • Fix for multiplayer where other players gun could be created before their body and it caused an issue

  • Automated player data server reconnection if lost during gameplay

  • Improved error logging for debugging

  • Minor bug fixes



Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.

Changed files in this update

Primal Escape Content Depot 752901
