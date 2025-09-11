Greetings dinosaur hunters!



A hotfix has been published with various improvements.





Fix for physics engine issue when dinosaur corpse is frozen far away from players. It could cause fps loss.

Fix for multiplayer where other players gun could be created before their body and it caused an issue

Automated player data server reconnection if lost during gameplay

Improved error logging for debugging

Minor bug fixes





Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing you thoughts.

