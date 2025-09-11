 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19947244 Edited 11 September 2025 – 19:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix the nav mesh in New KaijuYork
Ancient Titan Ranged powers chance reduced
Maybe fixed the game-crashing bug from Primal Raijin Boss
Fixed bug with Army giving double XP
fixed bug with Army Pooling
Made Primal Raijin Fire Storm not stun you anymore
Made Primal Raijin lava not stun you

Changed files in this update

Windows Excidio The Kaiju Game Content Depot 1594131
