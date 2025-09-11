Fix the nav mesh in New KaijuYork
Ancient Titan Ranged powers chance reduced
Maybe fixed the game-crashing bug from Primal Raijin Boss
Fixed bug with Army giving double XP
fixed bug with Army Pooling
Made Primal Raijin Fire Storm not stun you anymore
Made Primal Raijin lava not stun you
