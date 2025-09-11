 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19947075 Edited 11 September 2025 – 19:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Now we support 5090, there was a minor bug before. I regret that as a developer, I'm just a small development indie, and I didn't have a 5090 myself, so I couldn't test it properly. Recently, I finally took out a loan to purchase a 5090, and after testing, I've now fixed the issue where 5090 couldn't run normally. I hope everyone enjoys it, and more styles will be updated later.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3680081
