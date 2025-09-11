September 12th major update
Update notes via Steam Community
Now we support 5090, there was a minor bug before. I regret that as a developer, I'm just a small development indie, and I didn't have a 5090 myself, so I couldn't test it properly. Recently, I finally took out a loan to purchase a 5090, and after testing, I've now fixed the issue where 5090 couldn't run normally. I hope everyone enjoys it, and more styles will be updated later.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3680081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update