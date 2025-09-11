Patch #6 is here with a focus on smoother gameplay and faster progression. All common cards, guides, and islands are now unlocked by default, and the total bell cost to unlock everything else has been nearly cut in half. I have also made a few balance tweaks, added a quality-of-life improvement for card selection, and dealt with some bugs that have been haunting the game for a tad bit too long.

Shoutout to RoguePod LiteCast for their latest episode, featuring Flocking Hell! It's a must-listen if you're a fan of Flocking Hell, or curious about game design. Danny & David raise many excellent point, some of which I address in this patch.

Full Change Log

Quality of Life

If the player has a card selected but clicks on a non-city tile, the card selection is removed and no action happens.

ALL COMMON cards, guides, and islands now start unlocked! Additionally, many rare cards, guides, and islands now start unlocked.

Content will now unlock much faster. Unlocking all of the cards, guides, and islands now requires 195 bells (previously 350).

Cards

Expansive Symbiosis [4] (common), SIZE gained reduced to 7 (previously 8).

Gembound Tradition [3] (rare), CRYSTAL gained increased to 12 (previously 10).

Hearthbound Tradition [3] (rare), SIZE gained increased to 10 (previously 8).

Joint Discovery, now costs 6 and is rare (previously 3 and common). Now gains SHEEP for revealed tiles (previously did not gain SHEEP).

Secluded Lighthouse (common), now costs 5 (previously 3). Now gains SHEEP for revealed tiles (previously did not gain SHEEP).

Shining Symbiosis [4] (common), CRYSTAL gained reduced to 8 (previously 10).

Bug Fixes