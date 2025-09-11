Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.5 (Sep 11, 2025)

New

Harbor area added (not 100% finished yet).

New consumables: Chips, Sardines, Soda, Energy Drink, Sweet Corn, Protein Bar, Nuts.

Energy Drinks & Protein Bars now restore Stamina .

Inventory slots increased from 20 → 24 .

Dirt roads now lead to the mines .

Sleeping bag craft time increased from 5s → 30s .

Corpse despawn time set to 30 minutes .

Singleplayer: The game can now be paused .

New anti-cheat system integrated.

Metal door: HP increased from 6000 → 8000.

Fixes

Light sources for campfire and furnace adjusted.

Water sounds near the bunker fixed.

Fixed an issue where picking up the sleeping bag with the hammer turned it into a bed .

Incorrect item descriptions reviewed and corrected.

Fixed an issue where the password in Host Game wasn’t applied.

Night made 10% brighter again.

Fixed delay when exiting aim mode while sprinting.

Fixed attach animations not always playing.

Fixed Plot Poles not supporting all building parts .

Fixed Quick-Move not checking weight properly.

Minor lock issue fixed.

Corpse respawn time changed from 5 minutes → 20 minutes .

Added missing LODs to several objects (better performance).

Reworked some objects causing server lag .

Dinosaurs further revised and improved.

Texture sizes reduced on some objects (better performance, lower memory usage).

Map

More POI doors can now be opened and closed.

Container doors are now openable/closable.

Misplaced lamps in the Electric Area corrected.

More rocks adjusted where dinos could get stuck.

Additional map issues fixed.

Performance improved across many areas.

Missing ceiling lights added to the Military Camp (more detail).

Fish added.

More roads added.

Small tweaks to the Electric Area .

Fixed faulty collisions that prevented looting certain objects.

Server Admins

No wipe required.

Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.5 .

Achievement error message fixed.

Server performance improved.

Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see—right under this post or on Discord:

Join Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/6UgzrEkpP7

Thanks for your support! ❤️

Holy Mask Games