Major 11 September 2025 Build 19946972 Edited 11 September 2025 – 19:26:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.5 (Sep 11, 2025)

New

  • Harbor area added (not 100% finished yet).

  • New consumables: Chips, Sardines, Soda, Energy Drink, Sweet Corn, Protein Bar, Nuts.

  • Energy Drinks & Protein Bars now restore Stamina.

  • Inventory slots increased from 20 → 24.

  • Dirt roads now lead to the mines.

  • Sleeping bag craft time increased from 5s → 30s.

  • Corpse despawn time set to 30 minutes.

  • Singleplayer: The game can now be paused.

  • New anti-cheat system integrated.

  • Metal door: HP increased from 6000 → 8000.

Fixes

  • Light sources for campfire and furnace adjusted.

  • Water sounds near the bunker fixed.

  • Fixed an issue where picking up the sleeping bag with the hammer turned it into a bed.

  • Incorrect item descriptions reviewed and corrected.

  • Fixed an issue where the password in Host Game wasn’t applied.

  • Night made 10% brighter again.

  • Fixed delay when exiting aim mode while sprinting.

  • Fixed attach animations not always playing.

  • Fixed Plot Poles not supporting all building parts.

  • Fixed Quick-Move not checking weight properly.

  • Minor lock issue fixed.

  • Corpse respawn time changed from 5 minutes → 20 minutes.

  • Added missing LODs to several objects (better performance).

  • Reworked some objects causing server lag.

  • Dinosaurs further revised and improved.

  • Texture sizes reduced on some objects (better performance, lower memory usage).

Map

  • More POI doors can now be opened and closed.

  • Container doors are now openable/closable.

  • Misplaced lamps in the Electric Area corrected.

  • More rocks adjusted where dinos could get stuck.

  • Additional map issues fixed.

  • Performance improved across many areas.

  • Missing ceiling lights added to the Military Camp (more detail).

  • Fish added.

  • More roads added.

  • Small tweaks to the Electric Area.

  • Fixed faulty collisions that prevented looting certain objects.

Server Admins

  • No wipe required.

  • Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.5.

  • Achievement error message fixed.

  • Server performance improved.

Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see—right under this post or on Discord:
Join Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/6UgzrEkpP7

Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games

