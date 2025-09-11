 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19946932 Edited 11 September 2025 – 19:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Enemies: Fixed death animation timing

  • Purple Evolution of Electric Zone: Visuals synchronized

  • Map 5 Boss: Fixed hit position visuals

  • Map 1 Boss: Fixed issue where it jumps and does not descend to the second phase after killing enemies

  • Red Evolution of Shock: Fixed crash caused by multiplication

  • Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed battle with the sphinx not continuing to the second phase

  • Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed issue where chest and events did not spawn during the sphinx battle

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link