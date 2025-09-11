Enemies: Fixed death animation timing
Purple Evolution of Electric Zone: Visuals synchronized
Map 5 Boss: Fixed hit position visuals
Map 1 Boss: Fixed issue where it jumps and does not descend to the second phase after killing enemies
Red Evolution of Shock: Fixed crash caused by multiplication
Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed battle with the sphinx not continuing to the second phase
Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed issue where chest and events did not spawn during the sphinx battle
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update