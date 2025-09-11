Enemies: Fixed death animation timing

Purple Evolution of Electric Zone: Visuals synchronized

Map 5 Boss: Fixed hit position visuals

Map 1 Boss: Fixed issue where it jumps and does not descend to the second phase after killing enemies

Red Evolution of Shock: Fixed crash caused by multiplication

Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed battle with the sphinx not continuing to the second phase

Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed issue where chest and events did not spawn during the sphinx battle

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!