11 September 2025 Build 19946587
Update notes via Steam Community
Some more minor fixes coming over from the console version porting process:

  • Added "EARTHQUAKE!" to the screen when there's an earthquake
  • Fixed a few more 60hz physics issues
  • Fixed a bug where some logic was processing while the game was paused (making vehicles go wonky after you paused)
  • Fixed some minor localization issues (mission labels being the most obvious one)
  • Made water depth no longer update during Kraken fail sequence (speeds it up, saves a lot of memory)
  • Fixed Dragonfly Alpha shooting itself with some hidden lasers
  • Fixed a 2nd vehicle loading and making things weird if you went to build mode on 3-2/etc
  • After you reset progress, it should now be reset when you restart the game
  • Forced a couple non-mission islands far off the map if you use the unlock-all-missions cheat
  • Fixed Total Destruction achievement so it doesn't trigger by skipping a mission
  • Improved outline object cleanup so reloading a level doesn't increase memory usage by nearly as much as it used to
  • Made vehicle parts get added to the Recent list in more cases
  • If you skip a mission, the game now remembers that so some islands don't be re-locked when you restart the game

Windows 64-bit Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
