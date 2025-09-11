- Added "EARTHQUAKE!" to the screen when there's an earthquake
- Fixed a few more 60hz physics issues
- Fixed a bug where some logic was processing while the game was paused (making vehicles go wonky after you paused)
- Fixed some minor localization issues (mission labels being the most obvious one)
- Made water depth no longer update during Kraken fail sequence (speeds it up, saves a lot of memory)
- Fixed Dragonfly Alpha shooting itself with some hidden lasers
- Fixed a 2nd vehicle loading and making things weird if you went to build mode on 3-2/etc
- After you reset progress, it should now be reset when you restart the game
- Forced a couple non-mission islands far off the map if you use the unlock-all-missions cheat
- Fixed Total Destruction achievement so it doesn't trigger by skipping a mission
- Improved outline object cleanup so reloading a level doesn't increase memory usage by nearly as much as it used to
- Made vehicle parts get added to the Recent list in more cases
- If you skip a mission, the game now remembers that so some islands don't be re-locked when you restart the game
Patch notes for version 1.14a (minor update)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some more minor fixes coming over from the console version porting process:
