New Features
Added tooltip descriptions for applied buffs and debuffs in the buff bar
Added a countdown timer for applied buffs and debuffs in the tooltip description
Implemented various safety interaction measures around the Refinement Altar, Sacrificial Pot, and NPCs
General Changes
Pisaci Preta now drops Artificial Tooth regardless of level.,
Removed redundant confirmation dialogs when selling or buying items from NPCs
Vidya’s TP Mastery reduced from 10 to 9
Localized the union chat command and added language-specific aliases:
Korean: /연, /연합
Chinese: /联, /联合
English & Japanese: /union, /alliance
Indonesian: /persatuan, /aliansi
Portuguese: /união, /aliança
Spanish: /unión, /alianza
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the self-target key appeared in different locations on keyboards from other regions. It now remains to the left of the 1 key regardless of keyboard layout
Fixed an issue where purchasing stacked items from vendors displayed quantity and price in reverse in the in-game system log
Fixed an issue where the level requirement notification for using Ziva Pustika to teleport was not localized; it is now fully localized for all supported languages
Fixed an issue where too many .dmp files were being generated unexpectedly
Fixed an issue where rejecting a quest prevented the character from re-accepting it
Fixed an issue where requesting Samudaba to a dead character locked the player’s movement
Changed files in this update