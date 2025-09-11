 Skip to content
Major 11 September 2025 Build 19946525 Edited 11 September 2025 – 20:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added tooltip descriptions for applied buffs and debuffs in the buff bar

  • Added a countdown timer for applied buffs and debuffs in the tooltip description

  • Implemented various safety interaction measures around the Refinement Altar, Sacrificial Pot, and NPCs

General Changes

  • Pisaci Preta now drops Artificial Tooth regardless of level.,

  • Removed redundant confirmation dialogs when selling or buying items from NPCs

  • Vidya’s TP Mastery reduced from 10 to 9

  • Localized the union chat command and added language-specific aliases:

    • Korean: /연, /연합

    • Chinese: /联, /联合

    • English & Japanese: /union, /alliance

    • Indonesian: /persatuan, /aliansi

    • Portuguese: /união, /aliança

    • Spanish: /unión, /alianza

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the self-target key appeared in different locations on keyboards from other regions. It now remains to the left of the 1 key regardless of keyboard layout

  • Fixed an issue where purchasing stacked items from vendors displayed quantity and price in reverse in the in-game system log

  • Fixed an issue where the level requirement notification for using Ziva Pustika to teleport was not localized; it is now fully localized for all supported languages

  • Fixed an issue where too many .dmp files were being generated unexpectedly

  • Fixed an issue where rejecting a quest prevented the character from re-accepting it

  • Fixed an issue where requesting Samudaba to a dead character locked the player’s movement

Changed files in this update

