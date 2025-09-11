Implemented various safety interaction measures around the Refinement Altar, Sacrificial Pot, and NPCs

Added a countdown timer for applied buffs and debuffs in the tooltip description

Added tooltip descriptions for applied buffs and debuffs in the buff bar

Removed redundant confirmation dialogs when selling or buying items from NPCs

Pisaci Preta now drops Artificial Tooth regardless of level.,

Fixed an issue where the self-target key appeared in different locations on keyboards from other regions. It now remains to the left of the 1 key regardless of keyboard layout

Fixed an issue where purchasing stacked items from vendors displayed quantity and price in reverse in the in-game system log

Fixed an issue where the level requirement notification for using Ziva Pustika to teleport was not localized; it is now fully localized for all supported languages

Fixed an issue where too many .dmp files were being generated unexpectedly

Fixed an issue where rejecting a quest prevented the character from re-accepting it