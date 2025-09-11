 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19946517 Edited 11 September 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Persistent items from 8-4 and the final inflator in 8-4 have been implemented, except for one.

(If any major bugs are found, they will be fixed as soon as possible via silent updates.)

The final unimplemented spell will likely be delayed until the 15th or 16th. This is because its value is probably not as high compared to other spells and legacies, and it's currently buggy as hell. Sorry about that.

(The implementation work took longer than expected, so please give me a few days off.)

The spells and legacy items implemented this time are all powerful and interesting. Even top players should find about 150 hours of additional play value.

Please enjoy them. And the programmer will be taking a break while you enjoy them.

Changed files in this update

Windows Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
