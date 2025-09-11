Here are today's bug/balance fixes!

Fish Traps and the Squanto Mod should now drop Gadpoles more frequently (which should help with Slimy tags)

Increased the strength and decreased the volt cost of the Harvest Laser

Corrected the invalid recipe on the Pressure Chamber

Quarries now generate Stone and Sand instead of random ores

Increased the attack speed of enemies in the Ruins

The boss of Floor 6 now drops the correct item

Fixed a handful of impossible/difficult late game contracts

Fixed erroneous stats and description on various items

Bandersnaps will no longer spawn in the Underground Caves

Contracts should now be showing up in the Daily Report even when you have notifications disabled

Fixed a bug where rapidly clicking on another room would cause Theseus to enter two battles at the same time

Fixed a bug causing Teleporters to disappear when loading a saved game