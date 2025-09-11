 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19946487
Update notes via Steam Community

Here are today's bug/balance fixes!

  • Fish Traps and the Squanto Mod should now drop Gadpoles more frequently (which should help with Slimy tags)

  • Increased the strength and decreased the volt cost of the Harvest Laser

  • Corrected the invalid recipe on the Pressure Chamber

  • Quarries now generate Stone and Sand instead of random ores

  • Increased the attack speed of enemies in the Ruins

  • The boss of Floor 6 now drops the correct item

  • Fixed a handful of impossible/difficult late game contracts

  • Fixed erroneous stats and description on various items

  • Bandersnaps will no longer spawn in the Underground Caves

  • Contracts should now be showing up in the Daily Report even when you have notifications disabled

  • Fixed a bug where rapidly clicking on another room would cause Theseus to enter two battles at the same time

  • Fixed a bug causing Teleporters to disappear when loading a saved game

  • Fixed a bug causing Jessica's level 1 friend event to not trigger

I think I might have fixed Mabel too? I'm not really sure what's wrong with that little girl...

