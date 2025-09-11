Here are today's bug/balance fixes!
Fish Traps and the Squanto Mod should now drop Gadpoles more frequently (which should help with Slimy tags)
Increased the strength and decreased the volt cost of the Harvest Laser
Corrected the invalid recipe on the Pressure Chamber
Quarries now generate Stone and Sand instead of random ores
Increased the attack speed of enemies in the Ruins
The boss of Floor 6 now drops the correct item
Fixed a handful of impossible/difficult late game contracts
Fixed erroneous stats and description on various items
Bandersnaps will no longer spawn in the Underground Caves
Contracts should now be showing up in the Daily Report even when you have notifications disabled
Fixed a bug where rapidly clicking on another room would cause Theseus to enter two battles at the same time
Fixed a bug causing Teleporters to disappear when loading a saved game
Fixed a bug causing Jessica's level 1 friend event to not trigger
I think I might have fixed Mabel too? I'm not really sure what's wrong with that little girl...
