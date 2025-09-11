GAMEPLAY
🎵 3 NEW Study Music tracks added in the music class (音楽室):
・楽しい日
・宇宙
・ピンクの空
-> Currently N5–N4 level. More on the way!
🎵 Music album name with picture added to each song.
OTHER
✨ Classroom nameplate updated from 1の1 to 1-1 (as in Japanese schools, still read いち の いち)
Your feedback on the music helps a lot! Let me know via Steam, YouTube, or Discord 😄
またね！Light :>
BUILD 6.1: 🎶 Music Plus
Update notes via Steam Community
