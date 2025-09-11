GAMEPLAY

🎵 3 NEW Study Music tracks added in the music class (音楽室):

・楽しい日

・宇宙

・ピンクの空

-> Currently N5–N4 level. More on the way!



🎵 Music album name with picture added to each song.



OTHER

✨ Classroom nameplate updated from 1の1 to 1-1 (as in Japanese schools, still read いち の いち)



Your feedback on the music helps a lot! Let me know via Steam, YouTube, or Discord 😄

またね！Light :>