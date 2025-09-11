Main Build 0400-CL173
Main Branch,
Build 0400-CL173 has landed on the main branch. This update expands what you can find across the battlefield, adds new points of interest, improves communication options, and continues optimizations to map assets and systems. You’ll also notice refinements to audio, HUD elements, and fixes for a number of long-standing issues.
Added
Security cameras on maps that can be cycled through in spectator mode
Team chat while waiting for reinforcements (once reinforcements are locked, only dead players can communicate — ongoing work, expect further iteration)
Single player option in the main menu, offering a simplified way to create an offline play session without using the Host Game screen (early version, feedback welcome)
New POI in Northwoods: Teasle-Hope Sawmill
New POI in Port Lobos: SweetWater PortaJohn factory
Proper reload and mag check audio for the Mk46
Edits & Tweaks
Continued optimizations to map assets and collisions to reduce memory usage
Removed GPS watch model from other players (performance optimization)
Adjusted NVG naming: phosphorous → phosphor
Reduced loud weather sounds by ~30% (you should be able to talk over the sandstorm now)
Added a beret to the VIP
Game now logs which admin ended the game when Stop Game is used
Made POI names on maps more readable
Fixes
You can early exit a helicopter again
Healing now works while a knife is equipped
GPS now usable while a knife is equipped
LAW pickups on the firing range now assign to the correct utility slot
Knife damage now correctly attributed to players in the damage log
AI now respawns properly on the training range
Fixed log spam: “missing BlackIntro actor”
Known issues
GPS can sometimes stay stuck to your hand under certain conditions
Single player options can occasionally affect the Host Game screen when swapping between SP/hosting (reset options on the host screen with the white arrow if needed)
Changed files in this update