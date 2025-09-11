Main Build 0400-CL173

Main Branch,

Build 0400-CL173 has landed on the main branch. This update expands what you can find across the battlefield, adds new points of interest, improves communication options, and continues optimizations to map assets and systems. You’ll also notice refinements to audio, HUD elements, and fixes for a number of long-standing issues.



Added

Security cameras on maps that can be cycled through in spectator mode

Team chat while waiting for reinforcements (once reinforcements are locked, only dead players can communicate — ongoing work, expect further iteration)

Single player option in the main menu, offering a simplified way to create an offline play session without using the Host Game screen (early version, feedback welcome)

New POI in Northwoods: Teasle-Hope Sawmill

New POI in Port Lobos: SweetWater PortaJohn factory

Proper reload and mag check audio for the Mk46

Edits & Tweaks

Continued optimizations to map assets and collisions to reduce memory usage

Removed GPS watch model from other players (performance optimization)

Adjusted NVG naming: phosphorous → phosphor

Reduced loud weather sounds by ~30% (you should be able to talk over the sandstorm now)

Added a beret to the VIP

Game now logs which admin ended the game when Stop Game is used

Made POI names on maps more readable

Fixes

You can early exit a helicopter again

Healing now works while a knife is equipped

GPS now usable while a knife is equipped

LAW pickups on the firing range now assign to the correct utility slot

Knife damage now correctly attributed to players in the damage log

AI now respawns properly on the training range

Fixed log spam: “missing BlackIntro actor”

Known issues