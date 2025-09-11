 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19946411 Edited 11 September 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Build 0400-CL173

Main Branch,

Build 0400-CL173 has landed on the main branch. This update expands what you can find across the battlefield, adds new points of interest, improves communication options, and continues optimizations to map assets and systems. You’ll also notice refinements to audio, HUD elements, and fixes for a number of long-standing issues.

Added

  • Security cameras on maps that can be cycled through in spectator mode

  • Team chat while waiting for reinforcements (once reinforcements are locked, only dead players can communicate — ongoing work, expect further iteration)

  • Single player option in the main menu, offering a simplified way to create an offline play session without using the Host Game screen (early version, feedback welcome)

  • New POI in Northwoods: Teasle-Hope Sawmill

  • New POI in Port Lobos: SweetWater PortaJohn factory

  • Proper reload and mag check audio for the Mk46

Edits & Tweaks

  • Continued optimizations to map assets and collisions to reduce memory usage

  • Removed GPS watch model from other players (performance optimization)

  • Adjusted NVG naming: phosphorousphosphor

  • Reduced loud weather sounds by ~30% (you should be able to talk over the sandstorm now)

  • Added a beret to the VIP

  • Game now logs which admin ended the game when Stop Game is used

  • Made POI names on maps more readable

Fixes

  • You can early exit a helicopter again

  • Healing now works while a knife is equipped

  • GPS now usable while a knife is equipped

  • LAW pickups on the firing range now assign to the correct utility slot

  • Knife damage now correctly attributed to players in the damage log

  • AI now respawns properly on the training range

  • Fixed log spam: “missing BlackIntro actor”

Known issues

  • GPS can sometimes stay stuck to your hand under certain conditions

  • Single player options can occasionally affect the Host Game screen when swapping between SP/hosting (reset options on the host screen with the white arrow if needed)

Changed files in this update

