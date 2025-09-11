Update - EA-version 3.1 - Pickup-truck, faster looting and building and a lot more!

Hello folks! Another update is finally here. Main focus has been vehicles but I have worked with a lot of other things too. This update mostly consists of the following:

Pickup-truck

Rag-crafting fixed

Faster looting

Faster building

Fixed quick placing and placing - quick placing is on middle mouse button (MMB)

More animal spawn points

More Soldiers

Fixed so that consuming consumables via hotbars doesn't disrupt firearms magazine

Lights to vehicles

Better and bigger roads

Fixed several bugs related to vehicles

Bug where could get wet inside car when it was raining is fixed

Lose the car if drive it into the water

Sometimes weird angle on chests lid and fridge doors - fixed

Some sounds left on the spot where something noisy was standing after moving it - fixed

Spikewall trap got triggered directly after placing it - fixed

Quick-move with middle mouse button is now official

You can now run enemies over with cars