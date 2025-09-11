 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19946368 Edited 11 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update - EA-version 3.1 - Pickup-truck, faster looting and building and a lot more!

Hello folks! Another update is finally here. Main focus has been vehicles but I have worked with a lot of other things too. This update mostly consists of the following:

  • Pickup-truck

  • Rag-crafting fixed

  • Faster looting

  • Faster building

  • Fixed quick placing and placing - quick placing is on middle mouse button (MMB)

  • More animal spawn points

  • More Soldiers

  • Fixed so that consuming consumables via hotbars doesn't disrupt firearms magazine

  • Lights to vehicles

  • Better and bigger roads

  • Fixed several bugs related to vehicles

  • Bug where could get wet inside car when it was raining is fixed

  • Lose the car if drive it into the water

  • Sometimes weird angle on chests lid and fridge doors - fixed

  • Some sounds left on the spot where something noisy was standing after moving it - fixed

  • Spikewall trap got triggered directly after placing it - fixed

  • Quick-move with middle mouse button is now official

  • You can now run enemies over with cars

  • General level design

