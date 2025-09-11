Update - EA-version 3.1 - Pickup-truck, faster looting and building and a lot more!
Hello folks! Another update is finally here. Main focus has been vehicles but I have worked with a lot of other things too. This update mostly consists of the following:
Pickup-truck
Rag-crafting fixed
Faster looting
Faster building
Fixed quick placing and placing - quick placing is on middle mouse button (MMB)
More animal spawn points
More Soldiers
Fixed so that consuming consumables via hotbars doesn't disrupt firearms magazine
Lights to vehicles
Better and bigger roads
Fixed several bugs related to vehicles
Bug where could get wet inside car when it was raining is fixed
Lose the car if drive it into the water
Sometimes weird angle on chests lid and fridge doors - fixed
Some sounds left on the spot where something noisy was standing after moving it - fixed
Spikewall trap got triggered directly after placing it - fixed
Quick-move with middle mouse button is now official
You can now run enemies over with cars
General level design
Changed files in this update