The new patch is here, with 2 new campaign missions and 2 new playable heroes. Additionally, I'd love to get your feedback on potential new features to add to the game, more about this after the spoiler section.

Minor spoiler warning

Take control of a train to ravage through your enemy's forces, and fight your way through chilly weather and even chillier creatures.

New Monceaux hero: Rufus!

A range damage carry with a short temper

New Ura hero: Kara the mechanic

A Ura engineer with some nifty tricks up her sleeve

Skipped spoiler warning

I made an overview of some features I'm considering adding in the future. Some of these are most certainly coming in; for others, I'll need to do some prioritization. I've put a list of them right here. Please let me know what you'd be most interested in:

New Heroes

Finished campaign (2 more missions)

Fourth faction (undead theme)

New gamemode (roguelike)

PVP/Coop

Map editor (make your own maps)

Fifth faction (nature theme)



Change log

Features

Campaign mission 9: Choo Choo.

An upgradable train.

Campaign mission 10: A watery grave.

Frozen lake event.

Icemonster neutral camp.

New Monceaux hero: Rufus.

New Ura hero: Kara the mechanic.

Gameplay changes

Priests now revive fallen units within a group when they're idling.

Workers now don't automatically target construction sites when moving somewhere else.

Bug fixes