As usual, we’re tracking the different issues you guys are reporting, and they will be landing as we fix them.



One known bug of note: The Dead Eye Bow takes effect even in your inventory. This will cause you to deal no damage if you do not crit or hit a weak spot. If you are not using the bow, please place it in your stash until the next hotfix



Chest armor clipping through when in first person will also be fixed next week.

Major

Fixed Tidepiercer & Sunfire Shortsword sometimes not shooting projectiles

Thunderstone relic shouldn't break the game

Summons shouldn't disappear when fast traveling between acts, if they still do the bonfire rest should properly kill them.

Fixed unexpected actions occurring on player input if you connect a new input source to the game that is already launched

Fixed summons being incorrectly initialised when restoring from save

Minor

Fixed dialogue forcing and sequence-breaking issues with Self during the Sweet Dreams quest.

Fixed dialogue loop when talking to Vitus about Lile’s condition, during the Hollow Blessings quest.

Butterfly items should stack with other copies.

Deadeye Bow is now considered a Magic item

Revengeful Restoration Talent no longer heals on Damage Over Time effects like statuses. It allowed for very easy immortality

Galahad's Mace Light Attack Stamina Cost increased 45 > 65

Duel Knights' armor sets mistakenly gained perception requirements. They have been removed

Further scaling and NG+ item balancing:

Let’s clarify the crit chance changes introduced in patch 1.1. We previously stated: “We have removed pretty much all gain of crit chance from items in the game. [...]”

To be clear, the base critical chance bonus on an item remains unchanged. What’s been removed is the extra critical chance that used to be gained with each upgrade level (+1, +2, etc.). The reason is that it was too easy to get to 100% and broke the NG+ balancing.