As usual, we’re tracking the different issues you guys are reporting, and they will be landing as we fix them.
One known bug of note: The Dead Eye Bow takes effect even in your inventory. This will cause you to deal no damage if you do not crit or hit a weak spot. If you are not using the bow, please place it in your stash until the next hotfix
Chest armor clipping through when in first person will also be fixed next week.
Major
Fixed Tidepiercer & Sunfire Shortsword sometimes not shooting projectiles
Thunderstone relic shouldn't break the game
Summons shouldn't disappear when fast traveling between acts, if they still do the bonfire rest should properly kill them.
Fixed unexpected actions occurring on player input if you connect a new input source to the game that is already launched
Fixed summons being incorrectly initialised when restoring from save
Minor
Fixed dialogue forcing and sequence-breaking issues with Self during the Sweet Dreams quest.
Fixed dialogue loop when talking to Vitus about Lile’s condition, during the Hollow Blessings quest.
Butterfly items should stack with other copies.
Deadeye Bow is now considered a Magic item
Revengeful Restoration Talent no longer heals on Damage Over Time effects like statuses. It allowed for very easy immortality
Galahad's Mace Light Attack Stamina Cost increased 45 > 65
Duel Knights' armor sets mistakenly gained perception requirements. They have been removed
Further scaling and NG+ item balancing:
Let’s clarify the crit chance changes introduced in patch 1.1. We previously stated: “We have removed pretty much all gain of crit chance from items in the game. [...]”
To be clear, the base critical chance bonus on an item remains unchanged. What’s been removed is the extra critical chance that used to be gained with each upgrade level (+1, +2, etc.). The reason is that it was too easy to get to 100% and broke the NG+ balancing.
Removed Mana Shield stat gain from all items. High mana shield values were unbalanced in combination with the easy access to large mana regeneration
Nerfed the following items; they scaled way too quickly on very strong stats:
Fledgling's Mask Critical Damage Multiplier Gain 3% > 2%; Attack Speed Gain 3% > 1%
Crow's Mask Critical Damage Multiplier Gain 5% > 2%; Attack Speed Gain 5% > 1%
Archdruid’s Vestments Max Mana Gain 10 > 2; Spell Power Gain 5% > 1%
Duel Knight Armor Attack Speed Gain 5% > 1%
Frozen Seer’s Crown Spell Power Gain 5% > 1%
Netherbloom Vestments bonus Armor when at low Mana 25 > 5
The Prophet’s Cowl Spell Power Gain 10% > 1%
Servant’s Mask Spell Power Gain 100% > 1%
Usurper‘s Robe Casting Speed Gain 10% > 1%
Theud Dreamwalker Headpiece Spell Power Gain 5% > 1%
The Green Knight’s Chestplate Max Stamina Gain 5 > 1
The Twin Dirge Dress Attack Speed Gain 3% > 1%
Smuggler’s Knife Critical Damage 25% > 26%; Critical Damage Gain 20% > 2%
Titanium Tonic Physical Damage Gain 0.5% > 0.1%
Spellwarden’s Jacket Restoring Mana after taking damage Gain 2 points > 1 point, Spell Power Gain 3% > 1%
Wayfarer’s Cuffs Attack Speed below threshold Gain 10% > 3%
Ashen Veil Bracers Attack Speed below threshold Gain 10% > 3%
Duel Knight Gloves (Drastus) Attack Speed after taking damage Gain 3% > 1%
Corpsebinder Gauntlets Bow Draw Speed Gain 5% > 1%
Quickdraw Gloves Duration Gain 0.2 s > 0.1 s
Crystal Walker Greaves Physical Damage Gain 10% > 2%
The Prophet’s Breeches Max Mana below threshold Gain 10 points > 5 points
The Prophet’s Boots Mana Regeneration below threshold Gain 2 points > 0.5 points
Poison Ring Damage Gain 10% > 1%
Soul-Draining Talisman Restoring Mana Gain 5 points > 0,5 points
Removed scaling of certain stats in the following items. Some were missed in the crit removal in patch 1.1. Others are stats that are too strong to improve with each NG+/upgrade
Spiteful Arch Blind Duration Gain (Blind is one of the strongest debuffs in the game. Even small scaling was unbalanced)
Sir Gawain’s Weathered Helm Melee Critical Chance Gain
Thornsword Lifesteal Gain
The Twin Dirge Veil Critical Chance Gain
Sir Lancelot’s Chestplate Melee Critical Chance Gain
Úlfr Warsworn Chestplate Melee Critical Chance Gain
Knight's Helmet Stamina Usage Gain
Fungal Envoy‘s Mycelium Melee Critical Chance Gain
Spellwarden’s Hat Mana restore Gain
Duel Knight Trousers Melee Critical Chance Gain
Corpsebinder Chestguard Decreased Stamina Cost Gain
Hexgrip Vambraces Physical Damage Gain
Archer's Quicken Gloves Bow Draw Speed Gain
Quickdraw Gloves Bow Draw Speed Gain
Rogues' Step Dash Speed Gain
Crystal Walker Boots Melee Critical Chance Gain
Úlfr Warsworn Boots Movement Multiplier Speed Gain
Sir Lancelot’s Sabatons Movement Speed Multiplier Gain
Sir Galahad’s Sabatons Dash Counter Gain
Duel Knight Boots Decreasing Dash Cost Gain
Cloak of Retribution Lifesteal Gain
Herbalist Cape chance to gain additional loot Gain
Hunter's Cape reducing chances of being detected Gain
Priestess’ Cape Regeneration of Max Mana Gain
Spellrush Ring Consecutive Hits Gain
Marksman‘s Treasure Ranged Critical Chance Gain
Oldsteel Fang Armor Gain
Amulet Of Inspiration Restoring Mana Gain
Archdruid’s Amulet Magic Critical Chance Gain
Talisman of Renouncement Restoring Health, Mana, Stamina Gain
Several items rebalanced
Doublet of the Last Jest Decreased Incoming Healing Gain 9% > 0%; Spell Power Gain 1% > 2%; Physical Damage Gain 1% > 2%
Volker Warborn Trousers now increases Critical Damage instead of Critical Chance
Crow's Breeches now increases Critical Damage instead of Critical Chance
Ashen Veil Cloak Critical Chance 20% > 5%
The Horned Warden’s Amulet Critical Chance 15% > 5%
Stonewarden Talisman Critical Chance 20% > 10%
Azure Leechstone
Changed files in this update