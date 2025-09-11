Helloooooo there thrill seekers and death-defiers! JRDarkX here with MIND-BENDING updates that's going to make you question EVERYTHING you see!

Hallucinations: Where reality comes to die!

That's right, contestants! Your already fragile grip on reality is about to get MUCH more slippery! Our revamped HALLUCINATION SYSTEM will have you second-guessing every shadow and face you see!

Is that your teammate or a flesh-eating monster? WHO KNOWS?!

Are you seeing Contestants as Employees? Employees as Contestants?

Are those things even THERE at all?!

And here's a little Hot Tip from yours truly: Not sure if what you're seeing is real? There's always one way to check... WITH YOUR FISTS! That's right! A good old-fashioned PUNCH can reveal the truth!

SANITY: GOING, GOING, GONE!

Your sanity now drains at DIFFERENT RATES depending on the day! Some days are just more... MADDENING than others!

Combat and maintain sanity with a variety of items that can help keep that noggin of yours in check, but we'll leave that for you to figure out.

Oh, and trying to use items on your friends? Forget about it! Sharing is caring but you can't hold their hands.

BONUS ROOMS/ROUNDS!

Get tired of walking allllllll the way back to the start of the Glass Bridge or Bonus Rooms? Let's put those Shadow People to use! Hop into the lockers found in these rooms to take you back where you started.

Other Production Notes:

Let's see what else we had to cover.

Added EXTRA BATTERIES to Day 1! The newer contestants kept running into walls. HILARIOUS, but bad for ratings!

The greenroom van button is now HOST-ONLY! Only they can start the party!

Fixed various SFX effects.

The end-day gas is now 100% LETHAL! No more CPR revivals! When you're dead, YOU'RE DEAD!

Our exit van now comes equipped with FIRE EXTINGUISHERS! No more burning to death after surviving all that horror! (Where's the fun in THAT?)

Our mannequins are now MORE TERRIFYING THAN EVER with fixed jump scare sounds and animations when they claim their victims!

Remember contestants, in 7 Minutes in Hell, your greatest enemy isn't the monsters... IT'S YOUR OWN MIND! We'll be watching... ALWAYS watching...

JRDarkX Out!