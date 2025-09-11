 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19946243 Edited 11 September 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved waterable plants.

  • Added more Watering Plants Tasks.

  • Changed the layout of some rooms to fit plants.

  • Fixed rain splash particles showing through walls.

Full changelog and plans for the future updates at our Discord.

