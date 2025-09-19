 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 19946225 Edited 19 September 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog:

--Added VisualFX

--Addition of a brief tutorial to introduce players to the features of the game

--Addition of Prototype Omega miniboss

--Addition of Prototype Omega quest

--Addition of Hellhound miniboss

--Addition of Hellound quest

--Addition of Void Lord miniboss

--Addition of Voud Lord quest

--Addition of Armor Pincer enemy

--Addition of Armor Pincer quest

--Added button for switching between manual and auto targeting -- Right mouse click

--Added animation for NPCs

--Added more delay between Boss attacks

--Balanced enemy spawns

--Changed enemy spawns on Farm and Ruins levels to be more dynamic and fast paced

--Changed breakable pot's spawn time

--Various bug fixes

--UI fixes

--Memory usage optimizations

--Performance optimizations

