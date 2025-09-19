Changelog:
--Added VisualFX
--Addition of a brief tutorial to introduce players to the features of the game
--Addition of Prototype Omega miniboss
--Addition of Prototype Omega quest
--Addition of Hellhound miniboss
--Addition of Hellound quest
--Addition of Void Lord miniboss
--Addition of Voud Lord quest
--Addition of Armor Pincer enemy
--Addition of Armor Pincer quest
--Added button for switching between manual and auto targeting -- Right mouse click
--Added animation for NPCs
--Added more delay between Boss attacks
--Balanced enemy spawns
--Changed enemy spawns on Farm and Ruins levels to be more dynamic and fast paced
--Changed breakable pot's spawn time
--Various bug fixes
--UI fixes
--Memory usage optimizations
--Performance optimizations
Changed files in this update