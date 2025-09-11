The Snohe is King Patch

Buy Anything! (FREE-895): The economy has been opened up! Players can now purchase previously quest-locked items—including Vaults, Action Activity Stations, and Battery Storage. While completing the quest series may still be a more cost-effective route, managers with deep pockets can now accelerate their Hotel's development. Snohe is King!



Guest Satisfaction Overhaul (FREE-904, FREE-889): The core rules for guest satisfaction have been updated. Guests (with the exception of the self-sufficient Bar Patrons) now require an adjacent, staffed Bed to be satisfied. Docking next to a matching Amenity alone is no longer sufficient.



Ghost Handler Charge Rules (FREE-903): The rules for how Ghost Handlers are charged have been adjusted for better balance and clarity: 1 charge, 1 cleanse, 0 chance. No more daily tick. A cleansed Hotel is an efficient Hotel.



New Repair Animation (FREE-891): A brand new "Lock and Key" animation has been added for room repairs, providing better visual feedback.



High-Resolution Assets (FREE-868, FREE-863, FREE-858, FREE-855): All the Manager updates directly affected the Vacancy icons. Everything pops way more now.



Size Inclusive (FREE-861): All characters now have varying scale. Let the kids in!



TrackerMaps Implemented (FREE-907): New TrackerMaps have been added to improve navigation and information flow. Including: Player Tracking, Ghast Tracking, and Ghost Handler Tracking. Check out the improved Ghost Workstation to see these maps.



Faction Colored Lodging Charges (FREE-888): To improve readability at a glance, Lodging Stations will now display charges in their corresponding Faction's color.



To improve readability at a glance, Lodging Stations will now display charges in their corresponding Faction's color. New GuestScan HUD (FREE-880): A GuestScan key has been added to the HUD for easier access to the guest scanner (see guests through walls for a time).



A GuestScan key has been added to the HUD for easier access to the guest scanner (see guests through walls for a time). New Trolley Form (FREE-871): The Trolley has a new form clearly showing The Little Girl’s gift.



Orbital Accuracy (FREE-910): Fixed a persistent and frustrating bug that was causing the wrong guest ships to appear in orbit.



Fixed a persistent and frustrating bug that was causing the wrong guest ships to appear in orbit. Zygnus Fixes (FREE-869, FREE-865): Addressed an issue where Zygnus doors would not remain open after the initial sequence. Pickups on the Zygnus will now be immediately visible upon arrival without requiring a manual ping.



Deep System Visibility (FREE-883): The Deep faction's home system will no longer be incorrectly visible after Hotel selection.



The Deep faction's home system will no longer be incorrectly visible after Hotel selection. Docking & Guest Resets (FREE-887): Fixed a critical bug where forcing a guest ship into a Ghosted Dock would improperly reset the guest ship.



Damaged Rooms (FREE-866): Corrected a state where a room could be damaged but have no available repair points.



Corrected a state where a room could be damaged but have no available repair points. General Fixes (FREE-901, FREE-885, FREE-867, FREE-864): Addressed a wide range of smaller bugs, including issues with Bartable warnings, the Tron Shadow Selector, incorrect hover text values on Advertisement cards, and battery charge logic.



HSH Manager Manual (FREE-886, FREE-882, FREE-859): The Haunted Space Hotel: Manager manual has been completely rebuilt and updated to reflect all recent rule changes, including new flowcharts for key gameplay loops.



The Haunted Space Hotel: Manager manual has been completely rebuilt and updated to reflect all recent rule changes, including new flowcharts for key gameplay loops. High-Resolution Assets (FREE-868, FREE-863, FREE-858, FREE-855): Expect to see stunning improved versions of guest ships, guest cards, the main logo, and various icons.



Expect to see stunning improved versions of guest ships, guest cards, the main logo, and various icons. Physical Card Printing (FREE-878, FREE-872, FREE-851): The latest version of the Manager cards have been sent for printing.



The latest version of the Manager cards have been sent for printing. Strategicon (FREE-890, FREE-857, FREE-856): The pitch, video edit, and final submission for Strategicon have been completed.



Release to Curators (FREE-849): The latest build has been released to curators for review.



The latest build has been released to curators for review. More Merch! (FREE-853): Investigated new merch options for the community.



This patch introduces two landmark changes. First, a back to the way it used to be overhaul of guest satisfaction rebalances Hotel strategy around the importance of Beds. Second, we've unlocked the galactic marketplace, allowing managers to purchase previously quest-locked hotel features directly! This is paired with our usual host of QoL improvements, art upgrades, and bug fixes.