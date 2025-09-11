 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock THE FINALS Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19946156 Edited 11 September 2025 – 18:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 2.0.4C
Couple of little buffs
9/11/2025
  • Fixed bestiary entry for Golden Skeleton's Umbral Sweep to say Blunt not Slash.
  • Buffed Enchantress secret skill Meteor to have a 4 turn Cooldown instead of 5.
  • Buffed Dwarf BS secret skill anvil magnet to deal damage based on the range the anvil travels,
    also increased the range of the skill to 7 from 6.
  • Cosmic Knight ultimates buffed: now all have 5 Range instead of 3/4.
  • Starfield secret skill Dark dmg now scales with strength for Frost Ninja.
  • Fixed a bug where accessories that modified Hunt Values could show in Weapon Glossary.
  • Buffed top end tier of Act 4 store.
  • Added a new epic tier 4 accessory for Max :)

Changed files in this update

Hero Lodge Content Depot 1174031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link