Patch 2.0.4C

Couple of little buffs
9/11/2025
- Fixed bestiary entry for Golden Skeleton's Umbral Sweep to say Blunt not Slash.
- Buffed Enchantress secret skill Meteor to have a 4 turn Cooldown instead of 5.
- Buffed Dwarf BS secret skill anvil magnet to deal damage based on the range the anvil travels,
also increased the range of the skill to 7 from 6.
- Cosmic Knight ultimates buffed: now all have 5 Range instead of 3/4.
- Starfield secret skill Dark dmg now scales with strength for Frost Ninja.
- Fixed a bug where accessories that modified Hunt Values could show in Weapon Glossary.
- Buffed top end tier of Act 4 store.
- Added a new epic tier 4 accessory for Max :)
Changed files in this update