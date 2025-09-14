 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19946106 Edited 15 September 2025 – 07:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Improvements

  • Improved the appearance of the options menu

  • Swapped left and middle mouse buttons for rotate and drag actions

  • Reordered construction and ordering menus and separated them

  • Added vehicle track marks

  • Improved vehicle rotation smoothness

  • Improved vehicle wheel and axle wobble when driving

  • Added a ripple effect to the construction mode view

  • Added resource icons to construction tooltips

  • Improved metal refinery required resources and output

  • Added a bug report and feedback option when clicking F8

Shipment Window improvements

  • The shipment window now displays base resources, allowing you to see current resources during ordering

  • Shipment items no longer reset when closing the shipment window and persist until the "Clear" button is used

  • Item counts are now visible in the package description of the shipment window

  • Adjusted game balancing for item weight, size, and quantity

Tutorial and Indicators improvements

  • Removed the confusing central hub location indicator during the build road tutorial

  • Made multiple visual improvements to cutscenes

  • Improved tutorial videos

  • Added corridors to the Central Hub to indicate corridor connections and construction

  • Added corridor and liquid arrows to connections

  • Improved camera snapping to locations during the road tutorial

  • Shackleton Crater text now appears faster when zooming out

  • Added "Missing Resources" indicator to construction when resources are insufficient

  • Added a reputation mission to explain the reputation system

  • Added a low-resource shipment mission

  • Added a "You can't remove this item" indicator when attempting to remove a boulder

  • Added a "current produced" indicator for the "Produce 300 water" and "Produce 500 metal" missions

Fixes

  • Fixed grid-related errors and frame drops

  • Fixed printer getting stuck inside corridors after construction

  • Fixed clicking on the central hub not opening the menu

  • Fixed clicking on the metal refinery showing a broken window

  • Fixed clicking on vehicle parking not showing any selection

  • Fixed strange icons appearing when buildings have errors

  • Fixed incorrect indications on astronaut tooltips

  • Fixed cooling system displaying incorrect information

  • Fixed multiple text errors in construction information

  • Fixed electric relay connection issues

  • Fixed multiple tasks moving together when completed simultaneously

  • Fixed multiple issues in the broken vehicle system

  • Fixed inability to demolish corridors

  • Fixed vehicles starting the working animation when unable to reach a location

  • Fixed sound issues and inconsistent voice-over volumes

  • Fixed ability to build pipes on vehicle parking

  • Fixed low frame rate issues on large bases

  • Fixed inability to remove astronauts from the base

  • Fixed buildings consume resources when unable to produce

  • Fixed mouse blocking during Yes/No questions at certain resolutions

Changed files in this update

