General Improvements
Improved the appearance of the options menu
Swapped left and middle mouse buttons for rotate and drag actions
Reordered construction and ordering menus and separated them
Added vehicle track marks
Improved vehicle rotation smoothness
Improved vehicle wheel and axle wobble when driving
Added a ripple effect to the construction mode view
Added resource icons to construction tooltips
Improved metal refinery required resources and output
Added a bug report and feedback option when clicking F8
Shipment Window improvements
The shipment window now displays base resources, allowing you to see current resources during ordering
Shipment items no longer reset when closing the shipment window and persist until the "Clear" button is used
Item counts are now visible in the package description of the shipment window
Adjusted game balancing for item weight, size, and quantity
Tutorial and Indicators improvements
Removed the confusing central hub location indicator during the build road tutorial
Made multiple visual improvements to cutscenes
Improved tutorial videos
Added corridors to the Central Hub to indicate corridor connections and construction
Added corridor and liquid arrows to connections
Improved camera snapping to locations during the road tutorial
Shackleton Crater text now appears faster when zooming out
Added "Missing Resources" indicator to construction when resources are insufficient
Added a reputation mission to explain the reputation system
Added a low-resource shipment mission
Added a "You can't remove this item" indicator when attempting to remove a boulder
Added a "current produced" indicator for the "Produce 300 water" and "Produce 500 metal" missions
Fixes
Fixed grid-related errors and frame drops
Fixed printer getting stuck inside corridors after construction
Fixed clicking on the central hub not opening the menu
Fixed clicking on the metal refinery showing a broken window
Fixed clicking on vehicle parking not showing any selection
Fixed strange icons appearing when buildings have errors
Fixed incorrect indications on astronaut tooltips
Fixed cooling system displaying incorrect information
Fixed multiple text errors in construction information
Fixed electric relay connection issues
Fixed multiple tasks moving together when completed simultaneously
Fixed multiple issues in the broken vehicle system
Fixed inability to demolish corridors
Fixed vehicles starting the working animation when unable to reach a location
Fixed sound issues and inconsistent voice-over volumes
Fixed ability to build pipes on vehicle parking
Fixed low frame rate issues on large bases
Fixed inability to remove astronauts from the base
Fixed buildings consume resources when unable to produce
Fixed mouse blocking during Yes/No questions at certain resolutions
