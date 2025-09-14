General Improvements

Added a bug report and feedback option when clicking F8

Added a ripple effect to the construction mode view

Improved vehicle wheel and axle wobble when driving

Reordered construction and ordering menus and separated them

Swapped left and middle mouse buttons for rotate and drag actions

Improved the appearance of the options menu

Shipment Window improvements

Adjusted game balancing for item weight, size, and quantity

Item counts are now visible in the package description of the shipment window

Shipment items no longer reset when closing the shipment window and persist until the "Clear" button is used

The shipment window now displays base resources, allowing you to see current resources during ordering

Tutorial and Indicators improvements

Removed the confusing central hub location indicator during the build road tutorial

Made multiple visual improvements to cutscenes

Improved tutorial videos

Added corridors to the Central Hub to indicate corridor connections and construction

Added corridor and liquid arrows to connections

Improved camera snapping to locations during the road tutorial

Shackleton Crater text now appears faster when zooming out

Added "Missing Resources" indicator to construction when resources are insufficient

Added a reputation mission to explain the reputation system

Added a low-resource shipment mission

Added a "You can't remove this item" indicator when attempting to remove a boulder