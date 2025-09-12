Added:

Adpocalypse GameMode, Clear as many popups as you can before you get overwhelmed!

News App, it will show you the most recent update to the game, or news on other major projects that I have!

Discord Server Desktop Button, Click it to join the Official MeowWare Discord Server!

Total Popups Closed Tracking, I will be adding a Leaderboard to track who closes the most soon!

Total Plays for each Gamemode, A Leaderboard will also be added for this soon!

Drag and Drop Functionality for each App in the main Menu!