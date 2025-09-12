Added:
Adpocalypse GameMode, Clear as many popups as you can before you get overwhelmed!
News App, it will show you the most recent update to the game, or news on other major projects that I have!
Discord Server Desktop Button, Click it to join the Official MeowWare Discord Server!
Total Popups Closed Tracking, I will be adding a Leaderboard to track who closes the most soon!
Total Plays for each Gamemode, A Leaderboard will also be added for this soon!
Drag and Drop Functionality for each App in the main Menu!
Popup close sound, when you close any popup, a small sound will play!
Changes:
Fixed Draggability of popups so it now works properly, click and hold to move, release to stop!
Fixed Playtime tracking so that it actually starts and displays properly in the Main Menu.
Fixed some popups not closing properly when attempting to close them.
Updated Sound Engine to now allow for music and effect audio to play at the same time.
Adjusted the Credits App to be slightly cleaner.
Adjusted most Apps Sizes so they don't feel as empty.
Removed some unused files to shrink file size a bit.
A lot of small backend changes to make code more efficient, more readable, and just nicer to work with.
Version 15 Hopefuls!
New Popup Type
New Popup Images
Additional Achievements
Polish Current Popups
add some new features and secrets :)
As always, check out the Changelog in game for a full list of all changes in this update! If you encounter any bugs, let me know in the Community Discussion or Discord server, and I will get to work on them immediately!
