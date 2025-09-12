 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19945798 Edited 12 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Adpocalypse GameMode, Clear as many popups as you can before you get overwhelmed!

  • News App, it will show you the most recent update to the game, or news on other major projects that I have!

  • Discord Server Desktop Button, Click it to join the Official MeowWare Discord Server!

  • Total Popups Closed Tracking, I will be adding a Leaderboard to track who closes the most soon!

  • Total Plays for each Gamemode, A Leaderboard will also be added for this soon!

  • Drag and Drop Functionality for each App in the main Menu!

  • Popup close sound, when you close any popup, a small sound will play!

Changes:

  • Fixed Draggability of popups so it now works properly, click and hold to move, release to stop!

  • Fixed Playtime tracking so that it actually starts and displays properly in the Main Menu.

  • Fixed some popups not closing properly when attempting to close them.

  • Updated Sound Engine to now allow for music and effect audio to play at the same time.

  • Adjusted the Credits App to be slightly cleaner.

  • Adjusted most Apps Sizes so they don't feel as empty.

  • Removed some unused files to shrink file size a bit.

  • A lot of small backend changes to make code more efficient, more readable, and just nicer to work with.

Version 15 Hopefuls!

  • New Popup Type

  • New Popup Images

  • Additional Achievements

  • Polish Current Popups

  • add some new features and secrets :)

As always, check out the Changelog in game for a full list of all changes in this update! If you encounter any bugs, let me know in the Community Discussion or Discord server, and I will get to work on them immediately!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3509121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link