- Genetic values are now accurate. (No more fake hundos)
- You can now hold the "Shift" key to quick-sell fish
- Fixed some event issues
- Genetic values are now also displayed as numbers when hovering on the breed button
- Added a floating text for double offspring
- Added join and leave messages for fishing
- Hovering on genetics in the online market now display the actual value
- Fixed a bug where players couldn't close the report aquarium panel
- Adjusted the hitbox of the seabunny
- Increased InstaClean stock from 5 to 10
- Fixed daily rewards not giving turtle
- Fixed fishing spots not disappearing when in an online lobby
- Updated the hundo marker visual
1.12 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
