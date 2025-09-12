 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19945638 Edited 12 September 2025 – 16:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Genetic values are now accurate. (No more fake hundos)
  • You can now hold the "Shift" key to quick-sell fish
  • Fixed some event issues
  • Genetic values are now also displayed as numbers when hovering on the breed button
  • Added a floating text for double offspring
  • Added join and leave messages for fishing
  • Hovering on genetics in the online market now display the actual value
  • Fixed a bug where players couldn't close the report aquarium panel
  • Adjusted the hitbox of the seabunny
  • Increased InstaClean stock from 5 to 10
  • Fixed daily rewards not giving turtle
  • Fixed fishing spots not disappearing when in an online lobby
  • Updated the hundo marker visual

