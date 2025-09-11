🔗 USEFUL LINKS 🔗 DISCORD | NEWSLETTER | STEAM CREATOR
Greetings Hunters!
As you may have noticed, we recently updated the roadmap. The original road map was kind of a grab bag of different features and improvements, and after hearing your feedback on Discord, the forums and the reviews one thing became apparent. MORE CONTENT!
With that in mind we moved over to a quarterly update schedule that will allow us to bundle up lots of new stuff into bigger, more meaningful themed updates. The first of which - FROSTFANG PEAK - is available now!
We have crammed alot into this new update, so I would recommend giving the full patch notes a read, but the main additions are:
⛰️ NEW BIOME - Fostfang Peak! An icy tundra full of new hazard
🐢 NEW BOSS MONSTER - The Tetsugor! A thunder elemental giant turtle
🐺 NEW ENEMIES - The Vulf Pack - Including An elite variant the Dire Vulf!
❄️ NEW HAZARD - Blizzard! Will freeze you over time when away from a heat source
We have also added a bunch of quality of life improvements and bug fixes based on your input. Big thanks to everyone that took the time to share feedback and report bugs to us - it is extremely valuable and much appreciated!
Full patch notes can be found below, and as always, we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the game!
// NEW FEATURES //
New Biome - FROSTFANG PEAK
Snowy environment where players and enemies make tracks in the snow
New Crafting Materials for collection - Coal, Ancient Permafrost and Shivershrooms
New cliff modules to increase level verticality and platforming sections
Passive snow that causes cold meter to build
Blizzards that make cold level increase dramatically
Reduce cold buildup by sheltering from the blizzard
Freeze Fruit that explode causing players to get frozen
Bonfires present in world to protect from cold with heat AoE
Collectible Torches with finite fuel that reduce cold build up
Hot springs that protect from cold and give the players a health buff
Ice patches that cause players to slide around
Giant snowballs
T1 cold debuff that slows players
T2 cold debuff that reduces attack speed
New Boss Monster - TETSUGOR
Can summon powerful electric projectiles that can be destroyed or deflected
Capable of burrowing into the ground and summoning a defensive force field that can only be removed when the thunder crystals are broken
Can summon powerful lightning strikes when in defensive mode
Able to spin attack to move around the arena
Can manipulate gravity to pull players into biting range!
Has 2 weak spots. A major one beneath its breakable shell and a minor one in the form of a yellow horn on its head.
4 breakable crystal starhorns that it uses to conduct electricity
Choppable legs
Unique carves and loot for upgrades
New Enemies - Vulf Pack
New enemy type with "Pack" behaviour
Will attempt to encircle players, and telegraph attack with a howl
Unique loot and drops
Includes Elite enemy Variant - the Dire Vulf
Other
Levels can not contain Secret Stashes full of items and loot
Created Warmth Potion to protect from cold effects
Created Fortitude Potion that buffs max health
Added Variant of spider - the Arctic Spider
Added 2 new Porky hats!
Added "SHOUT" emote - with moving orc mouths!
// IMPROVEMENTS //
PORKY
Added fail safe that will respawn Porky if he stays still too long (~15s)
Will now point to monster and scratch out an arrow on the ground if he cannot path to the monster directly
Reduced his collision size so he can squeeze through gaps more easily
Will now move when you run into him
Will stick closer to the player
CLASSES
Shaman - Buff healing grenade duration from 15s - 20s and increase health gain from 3hp to 4hp per second
Berserker - Increase bounce height for springboard update
Updated Upgrade Trees to include new crafting materials
Tracker - Can now see monster tracks in hunter vision when they retreat
All class weapons now start at max ammo
BOSS MONSTERS
Tuned Ursanox drop rates
Spider Queens now have 1 dismemberable leg with a weakspot
Mantara can no longer enter burning state if tail crystal is destroyed
Improved grab position on Razan tail so it is easier to pickup / carry
Mantara heat ability mitigates cold / freezing
Mantara can no longer be exploited by standing on its back in a certain spot
Ursanox can no longer stick its head in a wall
Boss Monster leg dismemberments now limited to 1
UX / UI
Reduced the frequency of stuck input bug occurring for clients
Added a short delay on input after throwing barrel to reduce players hitting it on release
Can now unequip upgrades by clicking on them again
Made it easier to mount parts on gondola hooks
Increased interaction range, so it is easier to pick things up
Guildmaster Gobbo notifications for all new weather and cold events
Improved controller support for UI / Menu navigation
Hunter vision now highlights airship
Upgraded buff / debuff UI to show stack count
Guildmaster Gobbo will now inform the player when Boss Monster crosses predefined thresholds
First mission will default to difficulty 1
Added support for steam stats
MAP
Minor improvements to landscape material and tiling
Improved world generation tech to control when / where modules spawn
Removed excessive cliffs in the maps, making them feel more open
Removed rock foliage collision in Savannah
Added tunnels to allow boss monsters to navigate vertical modules
Improved vine trap to account for updated player movement
MISC
Added "Overflow" bone rewards for delivering more than 1 part to the airship
Loot pig no longer drops bones
New Armor patch item that increases defense
New Whetstone item that increases damage
Added new secondary mission objectives for new collectible resources
Added New Hunt Vulf Mission Type
// BUG FIXES //
Fixed - some missing localisation strings
Fixed - issue where Shaman guardian hand ability was getting blocked by enemies
Fixed - Ursanox and ice attacks occasionally being invisible due to low graphic settings
Fixed - Ursanox having Razan parts in loot table
Fixed - Razan being immune to direct acid damage from weapon upgrades
Fixed - Issue where damage resistance could enter the negatives and heal enemies
Fixed - Issue where Spider Queen was invulnerable if they moved too far from shield spiders
Fixed - Players entering the void if joining session during gondola descent
Fixed - Lofty mutator causing massive stuttering / rubber banding on clients
Fixed - Issue where hitting unstuck during DBNO would break interaction
Fixed - Misaligned module edges causing visible seams
Fixed - Desync issues present for clients
Fixed - Issue where weather effects weren't visible for late joining clients
Fixed - issue where barrels would occasionally spawn in mid-air
Fixed - bug where status effect icons would stack and not dismiss when the expire
Fixed - Spring steel weapon upgrade
Fixed - Issue where stamina bar was showing a buff effect when chilled
Fixed - Bugs with randomiser that resulted in too few / many guaranteed items
Fixed - Issue where damage flash would get stuck on if max health decreased
Fixed - Dead trees having stone sound effects
Fixed - Issue where spiders would attack each other on spawn
Fixed - Crash to desktop for some players
Fixed - Render crash some players were experiencing
Fixed - Bug where end game music would stop abruptly / loop
Fixed - Issue where revive interact prompt would be missing
Fixed - Bug where Stun and Explosive grenade were bouncing off boss monsters
Fixed - Bug where monsters could be dismembered while alive
Fixed - Issue where toggle sprint would immediately toggle off for clients
Fixed - Bug where Tetsugor lighting strikes had unlimited range
Fixed - Bug where Porkys new hat was not reflected immediately when changed
Fixed - Item interactability failing to update
Fixed - Bug where "hooks are full" message would trigger prematurely
Fixed - Issue where clients couldn't pick up a bone due to bugged stackability
Fixed - Bug where barrel bomb damage was not shown in world space
Fixed - Bug where Shaman tier 15 upgrade unlocked prematurely
Fixed - Double loot exploit from pulling arrows out of supply barrels
Fixed - Split Shot arrows can no longer be collected from the floor
Fixed - Exploit that let shortbow rapid fire when alternating between shout and fire
Fixed - Issue where kills were reporting NA in after action report
Changed files in this update