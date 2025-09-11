🔗 USEFUL LINKS 🔗 DISCORD | NEWSLETTER | STEAM CREATOR

Greetings Hunters!

As you may have noticed, we recently updated the roadmap. The original road map was kind of a grab bag of different features and improvements, and after hearing your feedback on Discord, the forums and the reviews one thing became apparent. MORE CONTENT!



With that in mind we moved over to a quarterly update schedule that will allow us to bundle up lots of new stuff into bigger, more meaningful themed updates. The first of which - FROSTFANG PEAK - is available now!



We have crammed alot into this new update, so I would recommend giving the full patch notes a read, but the main additions are:

⛰️ NEW BIOME - Fostfang Peak! An icy tundra full of new hazard

🐢 NEW BOSS MONSTER - The Tetsugor! A thunder elemental giant turtle

🐺 NEW ENEMIES - The Vulf Pack - Including An elite variant the Dire Vulf!

❄️ NEW HAZARD - Blizzard! Will freeze you over time when away from a heat source

We have also added a bunch of quality of life improvements and bug fixes based on your input. Big thanks to everyone that took the time to share feedback and report bugs to us - it is extremely valuable and much appreciated!



Full patch notes can be found below, and as always, we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the game!



// NEW FEATURES //

New Biome - FROSTFANG PEAK

Snowy environment where players and enemies make tracks in the snow

New Crafting Materials for collection - Coal, Ancient Permafrost and Shivershrooms

New cliff modules to increase level verticality and platforming sections

Passive snow that causes cold meter to build

Blizzards that make cold level increase dramatically

Reduce cold buildup by sheltering from the blizzard

Freeze Fruit that explode causing players to get frozen

Bonfires present in world to protect from cold with heat AoE

Collectible Torches with finite fuel that reduce cold build up

Hot springs that protect from cold and give the players a health buff

Ice patches that cause players to slide around

Giant snowballs

T1 cold debuff that slows players

T2 cold debuff that reduces attack speed

New Boss Monster - TETSUGOR

Can summon powerful electric projectiles that can be destroyed or deflected

Capable of burrowing into the ground and summoning a defensive force field that can only be removed when the thunder crystals are broken

Can summon powerful lightning strikes when in defensive mode

Able to spin attack to move around the arena

Can manipulate gravity to pull players into biting range!

Has 2 weak spots. A major one beneath its breakable shell and a minor one in the form of a yellow horn on its head.

4 breakable crystal starhorns that it uses to conduct electricity

Choppable legs

Unique carves and loot for upgrades

New Enemies - Vulf Pack

New enemy type with "Pack" behaviour

Will attempt to encircle players, and telegraph attack with a howl

Unique loot and drops

Includes Elite enemy Variant - the Dire Vulf

Other

Levels can not contain Secret Stashes full of items and loot

Created Warmth Potion to protect from cold effects

Created Fortitude Potion that buffs max health

Added Variant of spider - the Arctic Spider

Added 2 new Porky hats!

Added "SHOUT" emote - with moving orc mouths!



// IMPROVEMENTS //

PORKY

Added fail safe that will respawn Porky if he stays still too long (~15s)

Will now point to monster and scratch out an arrow on the ground if he cannot path to the monster directly

Reduced his collision size so he can squeeze through gaps more easily

Will now move when you run into him

Will stick closer to the player

CLASSES

Shaman - Buff healing grenade duration from 15s - 20s and increase health gain from 3hp to 4hp per second

Berserker - Increase bounce height for springboard update

Updated Upgrade Trees to include new crafting materials

Tracker - Can now see monster tracks in hunter vision when they retreat

All class weapons now start at max ammo

BOSS MONSTERS

Tuned Ursanox drop rates

Spider Queens now have 1 dismemberable leg with a weakspot

Mantara can no longer enter burning state if tail crystal is destroyed

Improved grab position on Razan tail so it is easier to pickup / carry

Mantara heat ability mitigates cold / freezing

Mantara can no longer be exploited by standing on its back in a certain spot

Ursanox can no longer stick its head in a wall

Boss Monster leg dismemberments now limited to 1

UX / UI

Reduced the frequency of stuck input bug occurring for clients

Added a short delay on input after throwing barrel to reduce players hitting it on release

Can now unequip upgrades by clicking on them again

Made it easier to mount parts on gondola hooks

Increased interaction range, so it is easier to pick things up

Guildmaster Gobbo notifications for all new weather and cold events

Improved controller support for UI / Menu navigation

Hunter vision now highlights airship

Upgraded buff / debuff UI to show stack count

Guildmaster Gobbo will now inform the player when Boss Monster crosses predefined thresholds

First mission will default to difficulty 1

Added support for steam stats

MAP

Minor improvements to landscape material and tiling

Improved world generation tech to control when / where modules spawn

Removed excessive cliffs in the maps, making them feel more open

Removed rock foliage collision in Savannah

Added tunnels to allow boss monsters to navigate vertical modules

Improved vine trap to account for updated player movement

MISC

Added "Overflow" bone rewards for delivering more than 1 part to the airship

Loot pig no longer drops bones

New Armor patch item that increases defense

New Whetstone item that increases damage

Added new secondary mission objectives for new collectible resources

Added New Hunt Vulf Mission Type

// BUG FIXES //