POPULAR TODAY
Major 11 September 2025 Build 19945628
Greetings Hunters!

As you may have noticed, we recently updated the roadmap. The original road map was kind of a grab bag of different features and improvements, and after hearing your feedback on Discord, the forums and the reviews one thing became apparent. MORE CONTENT!

With that in mind we moved over to a quarterly update schedule that will allow us to bundle up lots of new stuff into bigger, more meaningful themed updates. The first of which - FROSTFANG PEAK - is available now!

We have crammed alot into this new update, so I would recommend giving the full patch notes a read, but the main additions are:

  • ⛰️ NEW BIOME - Fostfang Peak! An icy tundra full of new hazard

  • 🐢 NEW BOSS MONSTER - The Tetsugor! A thunder elemental giant turtle

  • 🐺 NEW ENEMIES - The Vulf Pack - Including An elite variant the Dire Vulf!

  • ❄️ NEW HAZARD - Blizzard! Will freeze you over time when away from a heat source

We have also added a bunch of quality of life improvements and bug fixes based on your input. Big thanks to everyone that took the time to share feedback and report bugs to us - it is extremely valuable and much appreciated!

Full patch notes can be found below, and as always, we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the game!

// NEW FEATURES //

New Biome - FROSTFANG PEAK

  • Snowy environment where players and enemies make tracks in the snow

  • New Crafting Materials for collection - Coal, Ancient Permafrost and Shivershrooms

  • New cliff modules to increase level verticality and platforming sections

  • Passive snow that causes cold meter to build

  • Blizzards that make cold level increase dramatically

  • Reduce cold buildup by sheltering from the blizzard

  • Freeze Fruit that explode causing players to get frozen

  • Bonfires present in world to protect from cold with heat AoE

  • Collectible Torches with finite fuel that reduce cold build up

  • Hot springs that protect from cold and give the players a health buff

  • Ice patches that cause players to slide around

  • Giant snowballs

  • T1 cold debuff that slows players

  • T2 cold debuff that reduces attack speed

New Boss Monster - TETSUGOR

  • Can summon powerful electric projectiles that can be destroyed or deflected

  • Capable of burrowing into the ground and summoning a defensive force field that can only be removed when the thunder crystals are broken

  • Can summon powerful lightning strikes when in defensive mode

  • Able to spin attack to move around the arena

  • Can manipulate gravity to pull players into biting range!

  • Has 2 weak spots. A major one beneath its breakable shell and a minor one in the form of a yellow horn on its head.

  • 4 breakable crystal starhorns that it uses to conduct electricity

  • Choppable legs

  • Unique carves and loot for upgrades

New Enemies - Vulf Pack

  • New enemy type with "Pack" behaviour

  • Will attempt to encircle players, and telegraph attack with a howl

  • Unique loot and drops

  • Includes Elite enemy Variant - the Dire Vulf

Other

  • Levels can not contain Secret Stashes full of items and loot

  • Created Warmth Potion to protect from cold effects

  • Created Fortitude Potion that buffs max health

  • Added Variant of spider - the Arctic Spider

  • Added 2 new Porky hats!

  • Added "SHOUT" emote - with moving orc mouths!


// IMPROVEMENTS //

PORKY

  • Added fail safe that will respawn Porky if he stays still too long (~15s)

  • Will now point to monster and scratch out an arrow on the ground if he cannot path to the monster directly

  • Reduced his collision size so he can squeeze through gaps more easily

  • Will now move when you run into him

  • Will stick closer to the player

CLASSES

  • Shaman - Buff healing grenade duration from 15s - 20s and increase health gain from 3hp to 4hp per second

  • Berserker - Increase bounce height for springboard update

  • Updated Upgrade Trees to include new crafting materials

  • Tracker - Can now see monster tracks in hunter vision when they retreat

  • All class weapons now start at max ammo

BOSS MONSTERS

  • Tuned Ursanox drop rates

  • Spider Queens now have 1 dismemberable leg with a weakspot

  • Mantara can no longer enter burning state if tail crystal is destroyed

  • Improved grab position on Razan tail so it is easier to pickup / carry

  • Mantara heat ability mitigates cold / freezing

  • Mantara can no longer be exploited by standing on its back in a certain spot

  • Ursanox can no longer stick its head in a wall

  • Boss Monster leg dismemberments now limited to 1

UX / UI

  • Reduced the frequency of stuck input bug occurring for clients

  • Added a short delay on input after throwing barrel to reduce players hitting it on release

  • Can now unequip upgrades by clicking on them again

  • Made it easier to mount parts on gondola hooks

  • Increased interaction range, so it is easier to pick things up

  • Guildmaster Gobbo notifications for all new weather and cold events

  • Improved controller support for UI / Menu navigation

  • Hunter vision now highlights airship

  • Upgraded buff / debuff UI to show stack count

  • Guildmaster Gobbo will now inform the player when Boss Monster crosses predefined thresholds

  • First mission will default to difficulty 1

  • Added support for steam stats

MAP

  • Minor improvements to landscape material and tiling

  • Improved world generation tech to control when / where modules spawn

  • Removed excessive cliffs in the maps, making them feel more open

  • Removed rock foliage collision in Savannah

  • Added tunnels to allow boss monsters to navigate vertical modules

  • Improved vine trap to account for updated player movement

MISC

  • Added "Overflow" bone rewards for delivering more than 1 part to the airship

  • Loot pig no longer drops bones

  • New Armor patch item that increases defense

  • New Whetstone item that increases damage

  • Added new secondary mission objectives for new collectible resources

  • Added New Hunt Vulf Mission Type

// BUG FIXES //

  • Fixed - some missing localisation strings

  • Fixed - issue where Shaman guardian hand ability was getting blocked by enemies

  • Fixed - Ursanox and ice attacks occasionally being invisible due to low graphic settings

  • Fixed - Ursanox having Razan parts in loot table

  • Fixed - Razan being immune to direct acid damage from weapon upgrades

  • Fixed - Issue where damage resistance could enter the negatives and heal enemies

  • Fixed - Issue where Spider Queen was invulnerable if they moved too far from shield spiders

  • Fixed - Players entering the void if joining session during gondola descent

  • Fixed - Lofty mutator causing massive stuttering / rubber banding on clients

  • Fixed - Issue where hitting unstuck during DBNO would break interaction

  • Fixed - Misaligned module edges causing visible seams

  • Fixed - Desync issues present for clients

  • Fixed - Issue where weather effects weren't visible for late joining clients

  • Fixed - issue where barrels would occasionally spawn in mid-air

  • Fixed - bug where status effect icons would stack and not dismiss when the expire

  • Fixed - Spring steel weapon upgrade

  • Fixed - Issue where stamina bar was showing a buff effect when chilled

  • Fixed - Bugs with randomiser that resulted in too few / many guaranteed items

  • Fixed - Issue where damage flash would get stuck on if max health decreased

  • Fixed - Dead trees having stone sound effects

  • Fixed - Issue where spiders would attack each other on spawn

  • Fixed - Crash to desktop for some players

  • Fixed - Render crash some players were experiencing

  • Fixed - Bug where end game music would stop abruptly / loop

  • Fixed - Issue where revive interact prompt would be missing

  • Fixed - Bug where Stun and Explosive grenade were bouncing off boss monsters

  • Fixed - Bug where monsters could be dismembered while alive

  • Fixed - Issue where toggle sprint would immediately toggle off for clients

  • Fixed - Bug where Tetsugor lighting strikes had unlimited range

  • Fixed - Bug where Porkys new hat was not reflected immediately when changed

  • Fixed - Item interactability failing to update

  • Fixed - Bug where "hooks are full" message would trigger prematurely

  • Fixed - Issue where clients couldn't pick up a bone due to bugged stackability

  • Fixed - Bug where barrel bomb damage was not shown in world space

  • Fixed - Bug where Shaman tier 15 upgrade unlocked prematurely

  • Fixed - Double loot exploit from pulling arrows out of supply barrels

  • Fixed - Split Shot arrows can no longer be collected from the floor

  • Fixed - Exploit that let shortbow rapid fire when alternating between shout and fire

  • Fixed - Issue where kills were reporting NA in after action report


