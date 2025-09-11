New - Free DLC: "Operation High Castle"

Situation: The Third Reich dominates Europe, consolidating power from the Atlantic to the Urals controlling all former Allied European armies.

In this alternative historical setting the United States stands alone.

Mission: Commence Operation High Castle to liberate Fortress Europe.

Primary objective: initiate a multi-front offensive from the East, breaching Axis defenses and restoring Allied control.

Execution: Deploy combined forces to strategic eastern strongpoints, disrupt enemy supply lines, and secure key territories. Expect fierce resistance from entrenched combined Reich forces."