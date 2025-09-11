Small update to address some reported bugs and improve the UX.



Important note: Users located in some regions don't seem to be able to upload mods. I'll be working hard to fix this issue throughout the weekend, but it might take a bit of time since I'm not sure if the issue is on my end or on Steam's end, so please bear with me on this one.



Full changelist below:



-Fixed issue that caused the colors for the numbers in the new level-up pop-up window not to show correctly under certain circumstances.



-Added a new speed selector pop-up for the first run of every account to better introduce players to the option of changing speed in the options menu.



-General balance changes to prevent overly powerful minions from being generated.



-Secret change to improve UX. (Knowing the secret would ruin things, believe me.)



-Fixed issues that would happen when hovering over Merchant items and cards while editing your deck or having your inventory open.



-Fixed issue that would cause the mod menu to be inaccessible offline.

