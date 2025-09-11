 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19945543 Edited 11 September 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated light and camera icons (bottom panel)
  • Added black bar (top panel)
  • Updated black pawn icon
  • Verified achievements can be unlocked without issues
  • Added "Change Difficulty" button at end screen redirecting to difficulty selection

Changed files in this update

Depot 3158991
