-Improved underwater visibility
-Fixed 3rd dungeon room position
-Fixed lighting problem / artefacts on some placements
-Fixed enemy not appearing on clients
-Fixed some dungeon size problems
-Decreased some collider sizes to clear out the ways as improvement of the experience
Patch Notes: Playtest_0.28.9
