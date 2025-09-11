 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19945514 Edited 11 September 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Improved underwater visibility
-Fixed 3rd dungeon room position
-Fixed lighting problem / artefacts on some placements
-Fixed enemy not appearing on clients
-Fixed some dungeon size problems
-Decreased some collider sizes to clear out the ways as improvement of the experience

