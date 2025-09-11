 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19945506 Edited 11 September 2025 – 17:06:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have finished development and are excited to present you with the final product — a new co-op game for two players, where you both control a single bike.

The main goal? Reach the top, or (to be honest), keep your friendship intact along the way.

👉 What awaits you in the game:

- A split-control system for the bike;

- Themed locations and a variety of level challenges;

- Physics is everything: tilts, jumps, and collisions — all follow the laws of reality.

This is a game about emotions: not just finishing it, but experiencing it together with your friend — through shouts, falls, and victories.

Welcome!

