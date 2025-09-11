Gameplay & AI

- Fixed NPC’s occasionally skipping rest at night.

- Improved reliability of AI behaviors and navigation.

- Resolved crashes in some cases when AI Villagers swap recipes in crafting tables.



World & Environment

- Resolved flickering trees during camera movement.

- New Mine Locations added throughout Greenwood

- New Pond Locations added

- Weather Modification efforts ongoing, Blizzards and thunderstorms are now less frequent.

- Berry bushes adjusted to spawn in clusters instead of scattered singles.

- Fixed floating caustics on one pond.

- Fixed snow appearing inside homes.

- Fixed various visual bugs inside thatch roofing.

- Fixed issues with removing farm plots on inclines.



Building & Placement

- Updated foundation and half foundation sizes for better alignment/snap.

- Updated Guard Post arrows and build collision placements.

- Fixed altar placement arrows for correct priest facing.

- Fixed blocked placement of wicker/standard fences on half foundations.

- Trough is now placeable on the ground.

- Weavers bench for tailor now has proper arrows and collision placements



Camera & UI

- Third-person camera now passes through fences to reduce bumps.

- Wardrobe has been removed from the research tree as it auto-unlocks

- Fixed multiple misspellings.



Localization

- Included Russian translations.



Audio

- Added additional audio tracks.