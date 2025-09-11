Gameplay & AI
- Fixed NPC’s occasionally skipping rest at night.
- Improved reliability of AI behaviors and navigation.
- Resolved crashes in some cases when AI Villagers swap recipes in crafting tables.
World & Environment
- Resolved flickering trees during camera movement.
- New Mine Locations added throughout Greenwood
- New Pond Locations added
- Weather Modification efforts ongoing, Blizzards and thunderstorms are now less frequent.
- Berry bushes adjusted to spawn in clusters instead of scattered singles.
- Fixed floating caustics on one pond.
- Fixed snow appearing inside homes.
- Fixed various visual bugs inside thatch roofing.
- Fixed issues with removing farm plots on inclines.
Building & Placement
- Updated foundation and half foundation sizes for better alignment/snap.
- Updated Guard Post arrows and build collision placements.
- Fixed altar placement arrows for correct priest facing.
- Fixed blocked placement of wicker/standard fences on half foundations.
- Trough is now placeable on the ground.
- Weavers bench for tailor now has proper arrows and collision placements
Camera & UI
- Third-person camera now passes through fences to reduce bumps.
- Wardrobe has been removed from the research tree as it auto-unlocks
- Fixed multiple misspellings.
Localization
- Included Russian translations.
Audio
- Added additional audio tracks.
Patch: 0.1.54692
Update notes via Steam Community
