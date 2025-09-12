 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19945380 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New content:

  • A new difficulty selection function has been added, with the main difficulty levels being simple, normal, difficult, and nightmare.

  • Added a new character to choose from.

  • Added special effects for all artifacts.

  • Added the function of returning blood for each level.

Content adjustment:

  • Adjusted the effect of the character health bar UI.

  • Adjusted the special effects of sword qi.

  • Reduced the difficulty of simple tasks.

  • Improved the brightness of the boundary image.

Problem fix:

  • Fixed the issue of numerical display when the character's life changes.

  • Fixed the issue where the character's health would exceed the maximum health.

  • Fixed the special effects issue of character life recovery.

Changed files in this update

