New content:
A new difficulty selection function has been added, with the main difficulty levels being simple, normal, difficult, and nightmare.
Added a new character to choose from.
Added special effects for all artifacts.
Added the function of returning blood for each level.
Content adjustment:
Adjusted the effect of the character health bar UI.
Adjusted the special effects of sword qi.
Reduced the difficulty of simple tasks.
Improved the brightness of the boundary image.
Problem fix:
Fixed the issue of numerical display when the character's life changes.
Fixed the issue where the character's health would exceed the maximum health.
Fixed the special effects issue of character life recovery.
Changed files in this update