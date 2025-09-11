 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock THE FINALS Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 11 September 2025 Build 19945369 Edited 11 September 2025 – 17:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Season 2 has officially arrived!
Here’s what’s new:

  • 🗺️ 5 Brand-New Maps – Explore fresh environments designed to push your skills further.

  • 🎶 5 New Songs – A full set of tracks to match the new vibe.

  • 🎨 A Totally New Aesthetic – Experience a bold visual overhaul that sets the tone for Season 2.

  • 🎓 Tutorial Level – New players can now jump in with an easy-to-follow introduction.

Whether you’re a veteran or brand new, there’s never been a better time to play.

On top of that, Season 2 comes packed with bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to make your experience smoother and more enjoyable.

And that’s not all — big work is already underway for Season 3, planned for release at the end of the year. Stay tuned, because it’s going to be huge.

A big thankyou from me the solo developer of Soap "Decoy" for the small community we have got going.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3780421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link