11 September 2025 Build 19945358 Edited 11 September 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

3.25.8.2 Changelog

Added

  • Rubble_Respawn_All_Sections_Simultaneously true/false object option.

  • Players config option to enable skillset skill loss and disable cost reduction.

  • Level asset per-skill cost and cost increase override options.

  • Level asset per-skillset starting loadout options.

Fixed

  • Shoreline pebbles messed up by foliage uniform scaling change. (Thanks TickTackM!)

  • Sky reflection capture including sun at nighttime.

3.25.8.1 Changelog

Changed

  • Increased length of player hit validation history on server from 500 ms to 1000 ms.

Fixed

  • Unable to Detonate certain modded Charges without a collider on the barricade root. (Thanks to many reporters!)

  • Reverted enabling doppler effect because running near audio sources sounds really weird (for example, near a boombox playing music). (Thanks to many reporters!)

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Unturned Windows 32 Depot 304931
macOS 64-bit Unturned OSX 64 Depot 304932
Unturned Shared Depot 304933
Linux 64-bit Unturned Linux 64 Depot 304934
Windows 64-bit Unturned Windows 64 Depot 304935
