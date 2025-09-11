3.25.8.2 Changelog
Added
Rubble_Respawn_All_Sections_Simultaneously true/false object option.
Players config option to enable skillset skill loss and disable cost reduction.
Level asset per-skill cost and cost increase override options.
Level asset per-skillset starting loadout options.
Fixed
Shoreline pebbles messed up by foliage uniform scaling change. (Thanks TickTackM!)
Sky reflection capture including sun at nighttime.
3.25.8.1 Changelog
Changed
Increased length of player hit validation history on server from 500 ms to 1000 ms.
Fixed
Unable to Detonate certain modded Charges without a collider on the barricade root. (Thanks to many reporters!)
Reverted enabling doppler effect because running near audio sources sounds really weird (for example, near a boombox playing music). (Thanks to many reporters!)
Changed files in this update