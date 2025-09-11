 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19945167 Edited 11 September 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Communications has changed significantly, to streamline the UI, make the contact list more usable, and incorporate a right-click (which is a click-and-hold on touchscreens).

Bug fixes specifically to the way joysticks are handled.

Made changes to enable even larger maps!

Lots of tuning (bases are tougher, black holes are bigger and more dangerous).

Many other bug fixes and internal changes to empower scriptors.

