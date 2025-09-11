Dedicated Server update for QOL
Added the ability to set each Server Name when launching dedicated servers
Each Dedicated Server displays with a different Server name in Steam Game Servers, and the same names apply to the Server Browser in-game
Changes to Hunger and Thirst
Reduced Hunger/Thirst tick rates. Hunger/Thirst are now much more manageable
Instead of Hunger/thirst ticking down 1% every 5-6 seconds it now ticks 1% every 14-15 seconds
UI Updates
Adjusted UI to display all inventory slots without the need to scroll
Reduced starting slots to 20 (From 24)
Adjusted additional inventory slots added by equipping Pants, Hoodies Backpacks & Vests
Maximum inventory slots available by equipped gear are now 48
Bug Fixes/Changes
Fixed rotation and location of placeable storage chest lid, it now opens and closes correctly
Adjusted respawn time of all AI to 5mins
Map Updates
Added 5 x variations of Military Zombie to Military Base
Military Zombie has More HP, provides more exp and skill exp on kill and drops Ammo, Ranged Weapons and a large amount of Zomcoin
More risk = more reward
Added Loot Spawners inside Swanfield Police Station in a number of locations
Added 3 x Variations of Zombie Police surrounding Swanfield Police Station
The same settings as Military Zombies apply to Police Zombies, more HP, higher value loot, more exp gain
Added Military Zombie spawns near Swanfield Police Station also
Changed files in this update