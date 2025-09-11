Dedicated Server update for QOL

Added the ability to set each Server Name when launching dedicated servers

Each Dedicated Server displays with a different Server name in Steam Game Servers, and the same names apply to the Server Browser in-game



Changes to Hunger and Thirst

Reduced Hunger/Thirst tick rates. Hunger/Thirst are now much more manageable

Instead of Hunger/thirst ticking down 1% every 5-6 seconds it now ticks 1% every 14-15 seconds



UI Updates

Adjusted UI to display all inventory slots without the need to scroll

Reduced starting slots to 20 (From 24)

Adjusted additional inventory slots added by equipping Pants, Hoodies Backpacks & Vests

Maximum inventory slots available by equipped gear are now 48



Bug Fixes/Changes

Fixed rotation and location of placeable storage chest lid, it now opens and closes correctly

Adjusted respawn time of all AI to 5mins



Map Updates

Added 5 x variations of Military Zombie to Military Base

Military Zombie has More HP, provides more exp and skill exp on kill and drops Ammo, Ranged Weapons and a large amount of Zomcoin

More risk = more reward



Added Loot Spawners inside Swanfield Police Station in a number of locations



Added 3 x Variations of Zombie Police surrounding Swanfield Police Station

The same settings as Military Zombies apply to Police Zombies, more HP, higher value loot, more exp gain

Added Military Zombie spawns near Swanfield Police Station also