Explore procedurally generated blocks of an abandoned city, where every apartment building can be entered, and every flat hides its own secrets.

A new city location is now available for exploration.

You can encounter them in the new city location.

A new demon type has been added.

As a reward, you can obtain the most powerful weapon in the game — the experimental Energy Rifle.

The questline unlocks at Reputation 5, and the quest givers can be found near the warehouse in the Hideout.

A new questline has been added, where you will assist the scientists in conducting their mad experiments.

Adjusted grip zones on certain slides, magazines, and foregrips for easier handling.

Magazines can now be detached with the main hand while holding the weapon with the off-hand on the foregrip.

Removed collision between the off-hand and the weapon for easier grip of the foregrip and the slide.

Stabilized weapon physics when colliding with walls and other objects.

Stabilized weapon physics when holding only by the foregrip while moving.

Uncleaned weapons can now jam in addition to reduced damage. The dirtier the weapon, the higher the chance of a jam.

Pistols now feature new hammer and slide animations.

Recoil has been redesigned for all weapons. Guns now kick realistically backwards instead of just jumping up.

Weapon physics have been completely reworked — no more shaky hands and weightless cardboard guns!

Added anti-personnel mine. Can be purchased from Zakharich at Reputation 5. Be careful — on Medium difficulty you can trigger it yourself, and on Hard your dog can too.

Added suppressor for the Saiga. Can be found in raid or purchased from Truffle.

Added tactical shell holder for the Sawed-off. Can be found in raid or purchased from Truffle.

Added PU scope for the Mosin rifle. Can be found in raid or purchased from Truffle.

Added an option to simulate weapon and heavy object weight (inertia when moving).

You can now switch the angle of distance grab between Index Finger and Palm modes. By default, new players will start with the more familiar Index Finger option.

Only the Hazmat Suit now offers full radiation protection. Antirad and alcohol now provide only partial protection — you will still take minor damage.

Tutorial has been updated with a new stage explaining the container.

Hunters now have a dedicated container for artifacts, located on the back of the belt. Note that you can no longer store artifacts in your backpack.

These changes primarily improve visibility and reduce streaming compression artifacts caused by excessive green.

Fog is now less bright and less dense.

Vegetation now has autumn tones, and lighting has been slightly adjusted.

Some materials and scripts optimized to slightly improve performance.

A new competitive season has begun. Leaderboards have been reset.

New location unlock system: to access the next area, you must successfully complete a raid on the previous one. Note that due to the transition to the new system, even veteran players will need to unlock the locations again.

Added an extra repeatable insurance line from Zakharich for new players stuck in the shop after listening to his speech.

You can now switch tracked side quests in the PDA using the upper face button.

The game no longer pauses when pressing the button while holding a weapon, UV flashlight, or PDA. This prevents accidental menu openings during combat instead of using a UV flash.

The insurance paper is now displayed more prominently on the first slide.

Insurance description improved for better clarity.

If all main and side quests are completed, Truffle now offers rare raid loot not only in his right chest slot, but in the left one as well.

Food and drinks can now only be opened while being held.

Suppressors now reduce weapon damage by 10%.

Trap-locked lockers now have a small mark on the door.

Enemy tracer rounds are now larger and easier to see.

Bosses now spawn less randomly — the chance increases if one hasn’t appeared for a while.

Regular demons no longer get blown apart by explosions.

Crossbow bolt packs can now be stored in large rig pouches.

Flamethrower tank price reduced from 2000 to 1600 rubles.

AKM and PPSH can now be purchased even if you already own one.

The Garage Cooperative exit that required shooting off a lock is now open by default.

Magazines can now be detached while the weapon is in the vise.

Body Rotation option moved from Controls to Avatar Settings.

Reticles for some scopes adjusted.

Cigarettes and lighter are now sold by Mityai instead of Zakharich.

Impact grenades can now be purchased from Zakharich at Reputation 2.

Regular grenades moved to Reputation 1 (previously 2).

Dynamite can no longer be removed from a tripwire without disarming it.

On Hard difficulty, the dog now triggers tripwires.

The improved detector now not only has a larger radius and a needle indicator, but also increases the chance of artifacts spawning in raid by 15%.

Hunter’s side questline can now be started after your first raid (instead of Reputation 2).

Added grip hints when taking weapons off the wall.