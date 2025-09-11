 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock THE FINALS Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 11 September 2025 Build 19945086 Edited 11 September 2025 – 16:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What’s New

New Location — The Dead City

  • A new city location is now available for exploration.

  • Explore procedurally generated blocks of an abandoned city, where every apartment building can be entered, and every flat hides its own secrets.

New Enemy

  • A new demon type has been added.

  • You can encounter them in the new city location.

Energy Rifle Questline

  • A new questline has been added, where you will assist the scientists in conducting their mad experiments.

  • The questline unlocks at Reputation 5, and the quest givers can be found near the warehouse in the Hideout.

  • As a reward, you can obtain the most powerful weapon in the game — the experimental Energy Rifle.

New Weapon Physics & Improved Gunplay

  • Weapon physics have been completely reworked — no more shaky hands and weightless cardboard guns!

  • Recoil has been redesigned for all weapons. Guns now kick realistically backwards instead of just jumping up.

  • Added recoil behavior for two-handed firing.

  • Pistols now feature new hammer and slide animations.

  • Uncleaned weapons can now jam in addition to reduced damage. The dirtier the weapon, the higher the chance of a jam.

  • Stabilized weapon physics when holding only by the foregrip while moving.

  • Stabilized weapon physics when colliding with walls and other objects.

  • Removed collision between the off-hand and the weapon for easier grip of the foregrip and the slide.

  • Magazines can now be detached with the main hand while holding the weapon with the off-hand on the foregrip.

  • Adjusted grip zones on certain slides, magazines, and foregrips for easier handling.

New Attachments & Equipment

  • Added PU scope for the Mosin rifle. Can be found in raid or purchased from Truffle.

  • Added tactical shell holder for the Sawed-off. Can be found in raid or purchased from Truffle.

  • Added suppressor for the Saiga. Can be found in raid or purchased from Truffle.

  • Added anti-personnel mine. Can be purchased from Zakharich at Reputation 5. Be careful — on Medium difficulty you can trigger it yourself, and on Hard your dog can too.

New Settings

  • You can now switch the angle of distance grab between Index Finger and Palm modes. By default, new players will start with the more familiar Index Finger option.

  • Added a slider to adjust hand movement smoothing (reduce hand shake).

  • Added an option to simulate weapon and heavy object weight (inertia when moving).

Artifact Container & Revised Radiation System

  • Hunters now have a dedicated container for artifacts, located on the back of the belt. Note that you can no longer store artifacts in your backpack.

  • Tutorial has been updated with a new stage explaining the container.

  • Only the Hazmat Suit now offers full radiation protection. Antirad and alcohol now provide only partial protection — you will still take minor damage.

Forest Palette & Lighting Overhaul

  • Vegetation now has autumn tones, and lighting has been slightly adjusted.

  • Fog is now less bright and less dense.

  • These changes primarily improve visibility and reduce streaming compression artifacts caused by excessive green.

Other Additions

  • You can now switch tracked side quests in the PDA using the upper face button.

  • Added an extra repeatable insurance line from Zakharich for new players stuck in the shop after listening to his speech.

  • New location unlock system: to access the next area, you must successfully complete a raid on the previous one. Note that due to the transition to the new system, even veteran players will need to unlock the locations again.

  • 9 new achievements added.

  • A new competitive season has begun. Leaderboards have been reset.

  • Some materials and scripts optimized to slightly improve performance.

Changes

  • The game no longer pauses when pressing the button while holding a weapon, UV flashlight, or PDA. This prevents accidental menu openings during combat instead of using a UV flash.

  • The insurance paper is now displayed more prominently on the first slide.

  • Insurance description improved for better clarity.

  • If all main and side quests are completed, Truffle now offers rare raid loot not only in his right chest slot, but in the left one as well.

  • Food and drinks can now only be opened while being held.

  • Suppressors now reduce weapon damage by 10%.

  • Trap-locked lockers now have a small mark on the door.

  • Enemy tracer rounds are now larger and easier to see.

  • Bosses now spawn less randomly — the chance increases if one hasn’t appeared for a while.

  • Regular demons no longer get blown apart by explosions.

  • Crossbow bolt packs can now be stored in large rig pouches.

  • Flamethrower tank price reduced from 2000 to 1600 rubles.

  • AKM and PPSH can now be purchased even if you already own one.

  • The Garage Cooperative exit that required shooting off a lock is now open by default.

  • Magazines can now be detached while the weapon is in the vise.

  • Body Rotation option moved from Controls to Avatar Settings.

  • Reticles for some scopes adjusted.

  • Cigarettes and lighter are now sold by Mityai instead of Zakharich.

  • Impact grenades can now be purchased from Zakharich at Reputation 2.

  • Regular grenades moved to Reputation 1 (previously 2).

  • Dynamite can no longer be removed from a tripwire without disarming it.

  • On Hard difficulty, the dog now triggers tripwires.

  • The improved detector now not only has a larger radius and a needle indicator, but also increases the chance of artifacts spawning in raid by 15%.

  • Hunter’s side questline can now be started after your first raid (instead of Reputation 2).

  • Added grip hints when taking weapons off the wall.

  • Saiga barrel shortened.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where removing the gas mask canceled Antirad effect.

  • Fixed bug where pistol slide sound would not play.

  • Fixed incorrect grip hint positions on some weapons.

  • Fixed overlapping dispatcher voice lines when entering Garage Cooperative at night before visiting it by day.

  • Fixed incorrect round display in TT chamber.

  • Fixed bug where enemies at long distance could shoot without tracers.

  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck in the Bar by throwing a tool into the crate before bartender’s intro line finished.

  • Fixed bug where “Mercy” achievement didn’t work on surrendered bandits, only wounded ones.

  • Fixed bug where some items in backpack appeared at incorrect scale.

  • Fixed bug where bolts weren’t saved in the quiver when stored in backpack or stash.

  • Sold Mosin rifles can no longer have their bolt cycled.

  • Fixed bug where weapons did not deal damage at very long range.

  • Aligned the iron sights on several weapons where they were previously off.

  • Fixed Alpha demon animation bug where it could stretch vertically.

  • Fixed a bug with Truffle’s animation where the Tetris could hang in the air.

  • Fixed bug where player could float in the air when descending slopes or ladders.

  • Fixed bug where legendary weapons could get stuck in walls when taken off the wall.

  • Fixed the grip pose of crossbow bolts when taken from a pack.

  • Fixed game crash when buying a large number of items from Mityai.

  • Fixed bug where you could get cashback when purchasing Compass and Improved Detector.

  • Several other minor changes and fixes.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/44236/Artifacts_and_Anomalies/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2609611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link