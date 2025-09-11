What’s New
New Location — The Dead City
A new city location is now available for exploration.
Explore procedurally generated blocks of an abandoned city, where every apartment building can be entered, and every flat hides its own secrets.
New Enemy
A new demon type has been added.
You can encounter them in the new city location.
Energy Rifle Questline
A new questline has been added, where you will assist the scientists in conducting their mad experiments.
The questline unlocks at Reputation 5, and the quest givers can be found near the warehouse in the Hideout.
As a reward, you can obtain the most powerful weapon in the game — the experimental Energy Rifle.
New Weapon Physics & Improved Gunplay
Weapon physics have been completely reworked — no more shaky hands and weightless cardboard guns!
Recoil has been redesigned for all weapons. Guns now kick realistically backwards instead of just jumping up.
Added recoil behavior for two-handed firing.
Pistols now feature new hammer and slide animations.
Uncleaned weapons can now jam in addition to reduced damage. The dirtier the weapon, the higher the chance of a jam.
Stabilized weapon physics when holding only by the foregrip while moving.
Stabilized weapon physics when colliding with walls and other objects.
Removed collision between the off-hand and the weapon for easier grip of the foregrip and the slide.
Magazines can now be detached with the main hand while holding the weapon with the off-hand on the foregrip.
Adjusted grip zones on certain slides, magazines, and foregrips for easier handling.
New Attachments & Equipment
Added PU scope for the Mosin rifle. Can be found in raid or purchased from Truffle.
Added tactical shell holder for the Sawed-off. Can be found in raid or purchased from Truffle.
Added suppressor for the Saiga. Can be found in raid or purchased from Truffle.
Added anti-personnel mine. Can be purchased from Zakharich at Reputation 5. Be careful — on Medium difficulty you can trigger it yourself, and on Hard your dog can too.
New Settings
You can now switch the angle of distance grab between Index Finger and Palm modes. By default, new players will start with the more familiar Index Finger option.
Added a slider to adjust hand movement smoothing (reduce hand shake).
Added an option to simulate weapon and heavy object weight (inertia when moving).
Artifact Container & Revised Radiation System
Hunters now have a dedicated container for artifacts, located on the back of the belt. Note that you can no longer store artifacts in your backpack.
Tutorial has been updated with a new stage explaining the container.
Only the Hazmat Suit now offers full radiation protection. Antirad and alcohol now provide only partial protection — you will still take minor damage.
Forest Palette & Lighting Overhaul
Vegetation now has autumn tones, and lighting has been slightly adjusted.
Fog is now less bright and less dense.
These changes primarily improve visibility and reduce streaming compression artifacts caused by excessive green.
Other Additions
You can now switch tracked side quests in the PDA using the upper face button.
Added an extra repeatable insurance line from Zakharich for new players stuck in the shop after listening to his speech.
New location unlock system: to access the next area, you must successfully complete a raid on the previous one. Note that due to the transition to the new system, even veteran players will need to unlock the locations again.
9 new achievements added.
A new competitive season has begun. Leaderboards have been reset.
Some materials and scripts optimized to slightly improve performance.
Changes
The game no longer pauses when pressing the button while holding a weapon, UV flashlight, or PDA. This prevents accidental menu openings during combat instead of using a UV flash.
The insurance paper is now displayed more prominently on the first slide.
Insurance description improved for better clarity.
If all main and side quests are completed, Truffle now offers rare raid loot not only in his right chest slot, but in the left one as well.
Food and drinks can now only be opened while being held.
Suppressors now reduce weapon damage by 10%.
Trap-locked lockers now have a small mark on the door.
Enemy tracer rounds are now larger and easier to see.
Bosses now spawn less randomly — the chance increases if one hasn’t appeared for a while.
Regular demons no longer get blown apart by explosions.
Crossbow bolt packs can now be stored in large rig pouches.
Flamethrower tank price reduced from 2000 to 1600 rubles.
AKM and PPSH can now be purchased even if you already own one.
The Garage Cooperative exit that required shooting off a lock is now open by default.
Magazines can now be detached while the weapon is in the vise.
Body Rotation option moved from Controls to Avatar Settings.
Reticles for some scopes adjusted.
Cigarettes and lighter are now sold by Mityai instead of Zakharich.
Impact grenades can now be purchased from Zakharich at Reputation 2.
Regular grenades moved to Reputation 1 (previously 2).
Dynamite can no longer be removed from a tripwire without disarming it.
On Hard difficulty, the dog now triggers tripwires.
The improved detector now not only has a larger radius and a needle indicator, but also increases the chance of artifacts spawning in raid by 15%.
Hunter’s side questline can now be started after your first raid (instead of Reputation 2).
Added grip hints when taking weapons off the wall.
Saiga barrel shortened.
Fixes
Fixed bug where removing the gas mask canceled Antirad effect.
Fixed bug where pistol slide sound would not play.
Fixed incorrect grip hint positions on some weapons.
Fixed overlapping dispatcher voice lines when entering Garage Cooperative at night before visiting it by day.
Fixed incorrect round display in TT chamber.
Fixed bug where enemies at long distance could shoot without tracers.
Fixed bug where you could get stuck in the Bar by throwing a tool into the crate before bartender’s intro line finished.
Fixed bug where “Mercy” achievement didn’t work on surrendered bandits, only wounded ones.
Fixed bug where some items in backpack appeared at incorrect scale.
Fixed bug where bolts weren’t saved in the quiver when stored in backpack or stash.
Sold Mosin rifles can no longer have their bolt cycled.
Fixed bug where weapons did not deal damage at very long range.
Aligned the iron sights on several weapons where they were previously off.
Fixed Alpha demon animation bug where it could stretch vertically.
Fixed a bug with Truffle’s animation where the Tetris could hang in the air.
Fixed bug where player could float in the air when descending slopes or ladders.
Fixed bug where legendary weapons could get stuck in walls when taken off the wall.
Fixed the grip pose of crossbow bolts when taken from a pack.
Fixed game crash when buying a large number of items from Mityai.
Fixed bug where you could get cashback when purchasing Compass and Improved Detector.
Several other minor changes and fixes.
