Welcome back, Ghost Hunters. We’ve got some news for you.

This week marks 5 years since Phasmophobia launched on Steam and the very first Ghost Hunters were sent to investigate reports of paranormal activity.

To say the following 5 years surpassed everything we at Kinetic Games could have ever imagined would be an understatement and we are forever grateful to over 25 million of you who have joined us on this journey so far.

From today, 15th September, we’ll be celebrating in a variety of ways. While we won’t spoil everything today, we’ll at least give you a clue at what to expect.

IN-GAME

A 5 year celebration wouldn’t be complete without a party. Starting today, the lobby will be dressed to the nines and we’ll be hosting our first ever Double XP challenge through to 21st September. All activities completed during this time will reward players with double XP, marked down as ‘’5th Anniversary – x2’’ on your debriefing screen after finishing a game.

Also, upon logging in to Phasmophobia for the first time during the anniversary window, players will receive the Veteran ID card and badge. Stay tuned to our social channels for exact release timings.

TWITCH DROPS

Starting on the same day as our Double XP event in-game, we’ll be kicking off our next Twitch Drops campaign for all Phasmophobia streamers.

This campaign will be available to all Phasmophobia streamers to distribute the animated version of the Veteran ID Card & Badge to their community for watching a total of 2 hours of Phasmophobia streams. This campaign will launch at 12PM BST Monday 15th September and run until 12PM BST Monday 22nd September.

If you haven’t yet linked your game to your Twitch account, you can do so by following these steps:

We’ll also be deploying an update on the same day that addresses a couple of requested iterations to how Twitch Drops work in game;

The Twitch Drops pop-up screen will now display the name of the connected account, making it easier to confirm that the player has connected the correct account.

A ‘Disconnect’ button has been added to the Twitch Drop pop-up screen, allowing players to unlink their account directly from the game.

OUT-OF-GAME

As well as the above, we’ve got a few exciting announcements to share with you throughout the week. Keep an eye on the Phasmophobia social channels each day to make sure you don’t miss out.

We also recently announced our first ever appearance at TwitchCon San Diego, where we’ll be continuing the 5th anniversary celebrations as well as highlighting the Crimson Eye in-game event that’ll be live during the show. For more details on what we have planned, please head to our blog post.

Throughout the week, we’d love to hear your stories and memories from the last 5 years of Ghost Hunting. Share them with us on social media using the hashtag #5YearsOfPhasmo and we’ll share as many as we can, both with the team at Kinetic and the wider community.

Thank you once again Ghost Hunters. Phasmophobia wouldn’t be what it is without you all.

Here’s to the next 5!