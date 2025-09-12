[New Content]
• Added new item Item218(JIL Energy)
- +1% (+1% per stack) Critical Chance
- +0.25 (+0.25 per stack) Jump Count
• Added a “Reset Button” in the settings menu to restore all settings to default with one click
[Character & Ability Adjustments]
• Koraku:
- Fixed an issue where Ultimate cooldown was not applied correctly on the client
- Adjusted hairstyle, weapon materials, and eyebrow details
• Lea:
- Adjusted eye color
• Shibako:
- Fixed an issue where Awakening Aggressive Attack was not recognized as a Primary Attack
[System & Interface Adjustments]
• Updated the game’s randomization algorithm to support stable, controllable results
• Improved video and graphics settings:
- Reduced scene fog density
- Added option to disable volumetric fog
- Adjusted fog rendering
[Items & Equipment Adjustments]
• Fixed an issue where Item151 (Charging Propeller) had no effect
• Updated the icon for Item141 (Red Boar)
• Adjusted the effect of Item088 (Pain Gloves)
- Now deals damage to the user equal to 7% of Max HP + 7 (+7 per stack)
[Level & Environment Fixes]
• Fixed map boundary issues in 1-3 Cliffspire Bastion
[Other Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where Chain Count could not increase
If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.
