12 September 2025 Build 19944964 Edited 12 September 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[New Content]
• Added new item Item218(JIL Energy)
  - +1% (+1% per stack) Critical Chance
  - +0.25 (+0.25 per stack) Jump Count
• Added a “Reset Button” in the settings menu to restore all settings to default with one click

[Character & Ability Adjustments]
• Koraku:
  - Fixed an issue where Ultimate cooldown was not applied correctly on the client
  - Adjusted hairstyle, weapon materials, and eyebrow details
• Lea:
  - Adjusted eye color
• Shibako:
  - Fixed an issue where Awakening Aggressive Attack was not recognized as a Primary Attack

[System & Interface Adjustments]
• Updated the game’s randomization algorithm to support stable, controllable results
• Improved video and graphics settings:
  - Reduced scene fog density
  - Added option to disable volumetric fog
  - Adjusted fog rendering

[Items & Equipment Adjustments]
• Fixed an issue where Item151 (Charging Propeller) had no effect
• Updated the icon for Item141 (Red Boar)
• Adjusted the effect of Item088 (Pain Gloves)
  - Now deals damage to the user equal to 7% of Max HP + 7 (+7 per stack)

[Level & Environment Fixes]
• Fixed map boundary issues in 1-3 Cliffspire Bastion

[Other Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where Chain Count could not increase

If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.

