[New Content]

• Added new item Item218(JIL Energy)

- +1% (+1% per stack) Critical Chance

- +0.25 (+0.25 per stack) Jump Count

• Added a “Reset Button” in the settings menu to restore all settings to default with one click



[Character & Ability Adjustments]

• Koraku:

- Fixed an issue where Ultimate cooldown was not applied correctly on the client

- Adjusted hairstyle, weapon materials, and eyebrow details

• Lea:

- Adjusted eye color

• Shibako:

- Fixed an issue where Awakening Aggressive Attack was not recognized as a Primary Attack



[System & Interface Adjustments]

• Updated the game’s randomization algorithm to support stable, controllable results

• Improved video and graphics settings:

- Reduced scene fog density

- Added option to disable volumetric fog

- Adjusted fog rendering



[Items & Equipment Adjustments]

• Fixed an issue where Item151 (Charging Propeller) had no effect

• Updated the icon for Item141 (Red Boar)

• Adjusted the effect of Item088 (Pain Gloves)

- Now deals damage to the user equal to 7% of Max HP + 7 (+7 per stack)



[Level & Environment Fixes]

• Fixed map boundary issues in 1-3 Cliffspire Bastion



[Other Fixes]

• Fixed an issue where Chain Count could not increase



If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).

If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).

Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.