First Story Plot DLC of Folie Fatale, 交錯ファナティシズム is now release on Steam®!
Past chapters of the boys is revealed, along with the future chatpers and winter dating chatpers!
It's the time to meet the boys, once again...!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
First Story Plot DLC of Folie Fatale, 交錯ファナティシズム is now release on Steam®!
Past chapters of the boys is revealed, along with the future chatpers and winter dating chatpers!
It's the time to meet the boys, once again...!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update