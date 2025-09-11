Sorry for the pretty annoying bugs involving inputs.

This latest patch should finally fix these issues. Please let me know if any of these problems remain.

Fixed getting stuck when asked if you want to pick up a weapon or not.

Fixed not being able to pause the game

Fixed rocket launcher not destroying the hidden coins.

(Already fixed in last patch but rebinding keyboard controls correctly updates again.)

Changed King Eadgar so he doesn't jump back as often.

If you're running into any cpu heating issues, I recommend locking your frame rate.

Hopefully this should fix some of the problems!