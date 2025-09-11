 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19944845 Edited 11 September 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sorry for the pretty annoying bugs involving inputs.

This latest patch should finally fix these issues. Please let me know if any of these problems remain.

  • Fixed getting stuck when asked if you want to pick up a weapon or not.

  • Fixed not being able to pause the game

  • Fixed rocket launcher not destroying the hidden coins.

  • (Already fixed in last patch but rebinding keyboard controls correctly updates again.)

  • Changed King Eadgar so he doesn't jump back as often.

If you're running into any cpu heating issues, I recommend locking your frame rate.

Hopefully this should fix some of the problems!

Changed files in this update

