Notes: For this update the focus is on new features such as newspaer storyline chapters, customer reactions ("gossip?"), terrace area, new creature NPCs, gameplay and controller adjustments and more.



Beta 0.1 patch release:

September 6th, 2025



Full patch notes



Quickfix notes:

Developer note updated to Beta

Settings UI fix

Custom Character settings error UI fix

Customers hanging out on the terrace now leave a tip

Added missing cursor speed toggle keyboard instruction in Build Mode

Edited right-click Build Mode instruction to show "Put Away" or "Exit" depending on whether an item is selected, for better clarity

Upscaled Package UI in intro

Replaced wrong coffee sound with a better one

Fixed recipe book closure bug that prevented player movement with controller

Fixed spam-clicking on Developer Note continue button causing reloads

Picking up a decor item now triggers a bounce animation

Fixed terrace music not playing when café is open

Fixed missing controller keybind on level-up continue button

Loading icon is now a floppy disk creature (haha)

Fixed Dialogue/Storyline NPCs appearing when café is open

Fixed player movement being enabled on level up while brewing panel was still open

Fixed missing Dialogue "Continue" controller UI input

Fixed skip introduction controller UI input visual

Fixed time freezing randomly in the café

Fixed customers being destroyed before entering the terrace from the café

Fixed hot chocolate items disappearing

Added level-up skill points display

Fixed hot chocolate heating panel exit button being blocked by mouse