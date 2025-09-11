Notes: For this update the focus is on new features such as newspaer storyline chapters, customer reactions ("gossip?"), terrace area, new creature NPCs, gameplay and controller adjustments and more.
Beta 0.1 patch release:
September 6th, 2025
Full patch notes
Quickfix notes:
Developer note updated to Beta
Settings UI fix
Custom Character settings error UI fix
Customers hanging out on the terrace now leave a tip
Added missing cursor speed toggle keyboard instruction in Build Mode
Edited right-click Build Mode instruction to show "Put Away" or "Exit" depending on whether an item is selected, for better clarity
Upscaled Package UI in intro
Replaced wrong coffee sound with a better one
Fixed recipe book closure bug that prevented player movement with controller
Fixed spam-clicking on Developer Note continue button causing reloads
Picking up a decor item now triggers a bounce animation
Fixed terrace music not playing when café is open
Fixed missing controller keybind on level-up continue button
Loading icon is now a floppy disk creature (haha)
Fixed Dialogue/Storyline NPCs appearing when café is open
Fixed player movement being enabled on level up while brewing panel was still open
Fixed missing Dialogue "Continue" controller UI input
Fixed skip introduction controller UI input visual
Fixed time freezing randomly in the café
Fixed customers being destroyed before entering the terrace from the café
Fixed hot chocolate items disappearing
Added level-up skill points display
Fixed hot chocolate heating panel exit button being blocked by mouse
Misc. UI upscales & fixes for better visibility
