11 September 2025 Build 19944828 Edited 11 September 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Notes: For this update the focus is on new features such as newspaer storyline chapters, customer reactions ("gossip?"), terrace area, new creature NPCs, gameplay and controller adjustments and more.

Beta 0.1 patch release:

September 6th, 2025

Full patch notes

Quickfix notes:

  • Developer note updated to Beta

  • Settings UI fix

  • Custom Character settings error UI fix

  • Customers hanging out on the terrace now leave a tip

  • Added missing cursor speed toggle keyboard instruction in Build Mode

  • Edited right-click Build Mode instruction to show "Put Away" or "Exit" depending on whether an item is selected, for better clarity

  • Upscaled Package UI in intro

  • Replaced wrong coffee sound with a better one

  • Fixed recipe book closure bug that prevented player movement with controller

  • Fixed spam-clicking on Developer Note continue button causing reloads

  • Picking up a decor item now triggers a bounce animation

  • Fixed terrace music not playing when café is open

  • Fixed missing controller keybind on level-up continue button

  • Loading icon is now a floppy disk creature (haha)

  • Fixed Dialogue/Storyline NPCs appearing when café is open

  • Fixed player movement being enabled on level up while brewing panel was still open

  • Fixed missing Dialogue "Continue" controller UI input

  • Fixed skip introduction controller UI input visual

  • Fixed time freezing randomly in the café

  • Fixed customers being destroyed before entering the terrace from the café

  • Fixed hot chocolate items disappearing

  • Added level-up skill points display

  • Fixed hot chocolate heating panel exit button being blocked by mouse

  • Misc. UI upscales & fixes for better visibility

Changed files in this update

Depot 2922571
  • Loading history…
