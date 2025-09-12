Hello fellow inmates!

Thank you everyone for your continuous support and feedback as usual! Many of you have requested it, and we've heard you — Back to the Dawn will be getting more console ports. The game will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation in 2026, and simultaneously, we will be releasing an official Korean localization. More information coming soon so keep your eyes peeled :)

As we prepare to share our game on more platforms, we will continue to improve the current game experience. Here are the fixes and improvements of the latest update:

Adding more languages to the Concept Art Collection：

The Concept Art Collection is now available in English, Japanese and Traditional Chinese! Players can access it by going to Steam game library, right-clicking Back to the Dawn → Manage → Browse local files. You'll find the PDF file in the root directory of the game.

Improvements:

The following story-related mini-games and QTE challenges can all be skipped after three failures: The “Start the Generator” mini-game in the sewer electrical room; Reed’s “Dance” mini-game in the underground club’s private room; The QTE challenge at the end of Thomas’s boxing storyline against Billy; In “A Day in Fenra's Life,” the mini-game where Fanny “struggles to get up from the medical bed”; In “A Day in Fenra's Life,” the mini-game where Fanny “TAKES something under the bench” in the yard; The QTE gunfight in the parking lot during Bob’s ending; The diving mini-game of both protagonists, where you cross the underground river; The “Kitchen” mini-game during kitchen work in Thomas’s “Skidroad Mode” and Bob’s “Gray Mode” has its click area width adjusted to scale with the protagonist’s Agility attribute; Optimizations for New Game+ experience: After watching a protagonist’s opening sequence once, you can choose to skip the entire intro and go straight to “imprisonment”; Once you’ve unlocked “leave the work to the protagonist" for certain tasks, new runs will inherit this unlocked state, without needing to manually repeat it three times; Once you’ve successfully restored power in the sewers, you can choose to skip the subsequent “Push Boxes” and “Start the Generator” mini-games when entering the power room in the new runs; Once you’ve successfully completed the “Box Pushing” mini-game in the mail room, in new runs after clearing the “clutter in the cart,” you can choose to skip the follow-up “Box Pushing” section and directly discover the vent leading to the Inmate Property Storeroom; The rule explanations for the Boxing Tournament, the TV room, the Barbershop, and the Black Claw Gang Bank no longer need to be re-read in multi-run save files; In the Screening Room and General Building, movies can now be skipped by “holding right-click”; Optimization for the intercom next to the Infirmary Consultation Room door: added a [Use Intercom] option in the interaction list for the clinic door; Added visual guidance prompts for the “portable toilet” at the top-left corner of the yard and the “price sign on the wall”; Expanded the “Desperate Help” quest with branches where White the Rabbit is prematurely framed and sent to solitary; Added the option to take another shower even if you’ve already bathed, as long as you currently have the Smelly debuff;

Fixes

The issue where the war correspondent’s "nightmare that cannot be forgotten” debuff displayed incorrect information; The issue where Guard Rob remained in Corridor B after the riot; The issue where William in the mail room would move to the wall and get stuck after lunchtime began; The issue where, during Bob and Surtr’s phone call, the interrogation room cutscene could sometimes have incorrect character positioning; The issue where giving gifts to Dr. Beth could fail due to her insufficient pocket space; The issue where the [Reflective Glasses] item effect caused some combat skills’ cooldown to drop below 0; The issue where, in the prison yard baseball activity, if the pitcher was absent, the catcher’s animation would play incorrectly;

Korean Localization

This update has implemented a high-quality Korean localization contributed by community player Nukbal. Inmates can switch to Korean to play the game in the game settings interface.

Until the official Korean localization is complete, we will be using the Korean localization created by player Nukbal. Please note: the Korean translation of the Art Collection will be released in 2026 along with the official Korean update.

From the bottom of our hearts, we'd love to thank Nukbal for their contribution to Back to the Dawn. With your enormous help, more players are now able to experience Boulderton in their Korean native language.

We're always open to adding more languages. If you have translation skills in other languages ​​and would like to help us improve localization, please contact us through our official social media channels or Discord server.

As always, thank you everyone for your support. We look forward to sharing more and more of Boulderton with you and with more people across the world.

