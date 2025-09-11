Hello everyone! After much trial and error, the issue with upgrades being reset for clients upon loading a saved game should finally be fixed! There may still be a few remaining bugs however it should properly apply your upgrades for all saves created after this update! Please dm me on discord if you run into any issues so I can patch them asap. In addition, the bug where fish would reset to their default value for clients upon loading a saved game should also be fixed.

Added some logic that allows the new save system to be compatible with saves created before the update on 09/10/2025

Fixed bug where fish on the ground after loading a saved game would have the default value for clients

Fixed a critical bug that was causing upgrades for clients to reset on loading a saved game

Fixed bug where the difficulty would reset to normal upon loading a saved game

Fixed bug where players were unable to catch fish on the jungle map in peaceful mode

Fixed bug where the return to lobby button would cause players to load forever

Fixed bug where closing the options menu would unmute your mic and leave it toggled on

Fixed bug where switching microphones would cause voice chat to not work until a player turned voip off then back on

Fixed an exploit where players could duplicate bait

Fixed an exploit where players could duplicate fish. If a fish is dupped, it will have a point value of 0



Fixed several crashes

Thanks!!



