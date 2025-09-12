Hello survivors,

This update focuses on fixes, tweaks, and optimizations to improve your experience. Each change is another step forward as we keep preparing for the next major content update.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Fixed bug related to Heater sometimes not heating

Improved and tweaked Heater

Improved and tweaked Solar Panel

Added Toggle On/Off option to Turrets

Added Toggle On/Off option to Mortars

Fixed collision for certain foliage and bushes

Improved and tweaked foliage visibility

Improved certain UI elements

Fixed minor electricity-related bug

Added random appearances for certain survivor NPCs

Added random survivor guards to outposts and certain areas

Fixed performance issues in specific scenarios

Fixed minor visual bugs related to reflection

Improved and tweaked object collisions

Tweaked foliage shadows and lighting rendering

Improved background async task optimization

Thank you again for the support, feedback — it truly helps shape the future of Dreadzone.

We wish everyone a happy, chill, and great weekend — and as always, happy gaming!

— The Dreadzone Team