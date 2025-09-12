 Skip to content
12 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

This update focuses on fixes, tweaks, and optimizations to improve your experience. Each change is another step forward as we keep preparing for the next major content update.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Fixed bug related to Heater sometimes not heating

  • Improved and tweaked Heater

  • Improved and tweaked Solar Panel

  • Added Toggle On/Off option to Turrets

  • Added Toggle On/Off option to Mortars

  • Fixed collision for certain foliage and bushes

  • Improved and tweaked foliage visibility

  • Improved certain UI elements

  • Fixed minor electricity-related bug

  • Added random appearances for certain survivor NPCs

  • Added random survivor guards to outposts and certain areas

  • Fixed performance issues in specific scenarios

  • Fixed minor visual bugs related to reflection

  • Improved and tweaked object collisions

  • Tweaked foliage shadows and lighting rendering

  • Improved background async task optimization

Thank you again for the support, feedback — it truly helps shape the future of Dreadzone.

We wish everyone a happy, chill, and great weekend — and as always, happy gaming!

The Dreadzone Team

