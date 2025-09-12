Hello survivors,
This update focuses on fixes, tweaks, and optimizations to improve your experience. Each change is another step forward as we keep preparing for the next major content update.
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Fixed bug related to Heater sometimes not heating
Improved and tweaked Heater
Improved and tweaked Solar Panel
Added Toggle On/Off option to Turrets
Added Toggle On/Off option to Mortars
Fixed collision for certain foliage and bushes
Improved and tweaked foliage visibility
Improved certain UI elements
Fixed minor electricity-related bug
Added random appearances for certain survivor NPCs
Added random survivor guards to outposts and certain areas
Fixed performance issues in specific scenarios
Fixed minor visual bugs related to reflection
Improved and tweaked object collisions
Tweaked foliage shadows and lighting rendering
Improved background async task optimization
Thank you again for the support, feedback — it truly helps shape the future of Dreadzone.
We wish everyone a happy, chill, and great weekend — and as always, happy gaming!
— The Dreadzone Team
