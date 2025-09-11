Greetings, innkeepers!

Following last week's tutorial and quality of life improvements update, we now present the first chapter of Travellers Rest's storyline.

Alongside the new story content, comes two new maps and a great deal of new NPCs. Here are all the details!

The beginning of your adventure

Once you've completed the tutorial and your tavern has reached reputation level 5, you'll receive a very special visitor to your tavern. We don't want to give too much away because we want you to discover it all for yourselves, but you'll meet many new characters that will be important in future chapters.

Two new maps

The path leading north from the city's central plaza is now open. Time to gussy up to visit the gardens at the entrance of the Fellowship's castle. There resides the official headquarters of the Fellowship of Tavern Keepers, as well as a certain office you'll have to visit by legal obligation...

Quality of life improvements

As you now, we split this update in two. If you haven't been playing over the past week, you'll discover these improvements:

Visual aids for aging barrels and crops.

Improvements to the tutorial, streamlining it and adding visual aids.

All empty buckets in the player's inventory get filled at once at the well.

Gamepad users now a better way of splitting stacks.

What we are working on

As we let you know some time ago, we're now focusing on developing the game's main storyline. Upcoming updates will also expand it and open new areas of the map.

We're aware players are hoping for faster updates. We've hired two new developers and we're working hard to bring new content to you as quickly as possible while retaining our high quality standards.

