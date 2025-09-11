Greetings, innkeepers!
Following last week's tutorial and quality of life improvements update, we now present the first chapter of Travellers Rest's storyline.
Alongside the new story content, comes two new maps and a great deal of new NPCs. Here are all the details!
The beginning of your adventure
Once you've completed the tutorial and your tavern has reached reputation level 5, you'll receive a very special visitor to your tavern. We don't want to give too much away because we want you to discover it all for yourselves, but you'll meet many new characters that will be important in future chapters.
Two new maps
The path leading north from the city's central plaza is now open. Time to gussy up to visit the gardens at the entrance of the Fellowship's castle. There resides the official headquarters of the Fellowship of Tavern Keepers, as well as a certain office you'll have to visit by legal obligation...
Quality of life improvements
As you now, we split this update in two. If you haven't been playing over the past week, you'll discover these improvements:
Visual aids for aging barrels and crops.
Improvements to the tutorial, streamlining it and adding visual aids.
All empty buckets in the player's inventory get filled at once at the well.
Gamepad users now a better way of splitting stacks.
What we are working on
As we let you know some time ago, we're now focusing on developing the game's main storyline. Upcoming updates will also expand it and open new areas of the map.
We're aware players are hoping for faster updates. We've hired two new developers and we're working hard to bring new content to you as quickly as possible while retaining our high quality standards.
An animal sanctuary for your desktop
Our friends at OverPowered Team are working on Cozy Sanctuary, a desktop game where you take care of adorable animals. There's a demo available on Steam, and if it seems like something you'd enjoy, it would help them a lot if you added it to your wishlist.
Changelog
First chapter of the storyline has been added.
Two new maps have been added: the castle's garden area and the castle's interior.
Many new NPCs have been added, including major characters such as members of the Fellowship.
Three new main quests have been added.
New music themes have been added.
Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock when talking to another character.
Fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to get stuck while cleaning.
Adjusted the colors that could be selected in the drink dispenser interface to more closely resemble the label colors.
USA West coast server has been added as an option for online play.
Fixed a bug that caused the tables to appear in disrepair when starting a new gaming skipping the tutorial.
Fixed errors that occur with the new split item stack interface for gamepad when the chest or inventory to transfer items to is full.
The split item stack interface for gamepad can now also be used to split items between the action bar and the player inventory.
Filling all buckets at the well now stacks them with existing filled buckets in the player's inventory.
The crop info pop-up now shows only shows the watered soil info for dead crops.
Fixed a visual bug that caused the active quest panel to show over the Construction Mode interface.
Fixed a bug that could cause various characters and objects to appear incorrectly in an area outside the tavern.
Fixed other minor bugs.
Translations have been updated.
