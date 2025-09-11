 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 THE FINALS Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19944673 Edited 11 September 2025 – 16:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for your continued support through these troubling times! Because of this, we are able to continue working toward the overhaul release. Nearly all the sex art is complete!

*Minor performance improvements (Windows)

*Updated credits

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 19944673
Depot 2082271
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link