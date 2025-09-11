Thank you so much for your continued support through these troubling times! Because of this, we are able to continue working toward the overhaul release. Nearly all the sex art is complete!
*Minor performance improvements (Windows)
*Updated credits
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Thank you so much for your continued support through these troubling times! Because of this, we are able to continue working toward the overhaul release. Nearly all the sex art is complete!
*Minor performance improvements (Windows)
*Updated credits
Changed depots in test branch