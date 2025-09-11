As we shared in our latest Dev Diary, the loadout customization system was just the beginning.
Building on that foundation, we’re now excited to introduce the highly anticipated weapon customization. This beta brings the brand-new modular weapon system, along with fresh content, significant improvements, and essential fixes across the Radius.
And since this is an early beta, your feedback is especially valuable as we polish these systems ahead of the full release.
How to join the beta
- Open Steam and find Into the Radius 2 in your Library.
- Right-click the game → Manage → Properties → Betas.
- Select “active-beta” from the dropdown.
Beta Instructions
- Please use the Beta 0.14 sub-forum when sharing feedback.
- The beta uses its own save folder: %Documents%/My Games/IntoTheRadius2.
- Your saves will be compatible with the live version once 0.14 fully releases, but you’ll need to copy them manually from the beta folder. Saves from 0.13 can also be manually imported into the 0.14 beta. You will be reimbursed for any weapons you already own so you can purchase their modular versions.
- ⚠️ Please remove all mods before playing. Mods may cause crashes or unexpected issues.
Important Notes for Current Version
- Works only through OpenXR
- Supports Virtual Desktop 1.32.9 or higher
- Doesn’t support LIV and OpenXRToolkit
- Doesn’t support HTC Vive Wands
- Doesn’t have integration with bHaptics
KNOWN ISSUES
- [Weapons] Sometimes magazine can disappear from starter vest if player started a new game with tutorial enabled.
- [Radius Locations] All items left anywhere in the world will be removed by the Tide. Note: during the beta, this also applies to items inside shelters, but this will be fixed for the full 0.14 release. Make sure not to leave anything valuable or important behind. Quest items, items dropped on player death, and certain special items will not be affected by the Tide.
- [UI] The info window for weapons on store displays does not show accurate information. To view correct stats, take the weapon in hand and open the Item Info (hold Y/B). This system is planned to be updated for the full 0.14 release.
KEY FEATURES
- Modular Weapon System. The modular weapon system is the core addition in this update. Every firearm in the supported arsenal can now be customized with a wide range of parts including barrels, handguards, dust covers, pistol grips, and buttstocks. This system allows for extensive tuning, letting you adapt each weapon to your preferred playstyle, whether that’s a lightweight run-and-gun build, a long-range setup, or something in between. At present, there are 138 modules and 28 unique gun frames available for experimentation.
- Most of the main weapon lineup has already been adapted for modular customization: the AK-74, AKM, AKS-74U, IZh-27, Saiga-12, M4A1, PP-19 Bizon, G36, PP-91 Kedr (refreshed), and SVD are all included. Some weapons such as all pistols (PM, GSh-18, Beretta M9, Glock 18C, Fort-17), as well as SKS, AS Val, VSS Vintorez, and OTs-14 Groza, continue to use the old system.
- The update also introduces several new weapons: PP-19-01 Vityaz, MP9, and SR-25. These additions are fully modular from the start, offering more options for customizing your loadout and expanding your choices in combat.
- Advanced Artifact Detector. New invisible Artifact Nests have been added to the game, along with an advanced Artifact Detector that can reveal them.
- Mag Palming. You can now hold two magazines in one hand, making reloads faster and smoother. Now, instead of removing the empty mag, stowing it, and then grabbing a new one, you can pick up a second magazine with the trigger while still holding another one and swap them directly. This allows you to reload without letting go of either magazine, making the process much faster and smoother.
- Environment and interior updates. Several locations across the Radius have been updated with new terrain features such as ravines, slopes, and dugouts, making exploration less predictable. Forest areas are now denser and feature greater natural variety.
- New points of interest have been added to both the Pechorsk Outskirts and Forest maps. On the Forest map, these include the church and the Recreation Base. On the Peninsula map, new ambient sounds and environmental noises have been introduced, making the atmosphere even more immersive.
- Interiors have also been reworked for more variety. Buildings now feature updated furniture, increased clutter, and more signs of age and abandonment. These changes create a stronger sense of place and offer new opportunities to find stashes, loot, and secrets throughout the environment.
MAJOR CHANGES
- [Controls] With AK rifles, you can now knock out the empty mag directly using the new one, making reloads even quicker in the middle of a fight.
- [Controls] You can now hold two shotgun shells in one hand and load them at the same time.
- [Controls] Climbable objects can now be grabbed with both hands at the same time.
- [Controls] Climbable objects, such as ladders, now offer more flexible grab points and angles.
- [Controls] Added the ability to stand up from sitting by tilting the crouch stick upwards.
- [Controls] The backpack grab zone now follows your head instead of your body.
- [Controls] Added additional grab zones for weapons, making it easier to draw them without looking and reducing accidental grabs.
- [Weapons] Reduced fire rate and recoil for the Glock-18C when firing full-auto one-handed.
- [Loot] Added 5 new lootable items: altered tumbler toy, Rubik’s cube, toothbrush, alarm clock, and light bulb.
- [Anomalies] The Reflector Anomaly now deflects bullets.
- [Enemies] Added the Phantom, an invisible variation of the Fragment.
- [Enemies] Mimics now have improved tactical AI, making their decisions more flexible and efficient. They consider additional factors when choosing the best option and adapt combat behavior to increase lethality in sustained or close-quarters fights. If outnumbered or their ambush is compromised, they will dynamically reposition to set a new one.
- [UI] Added notifications if a weapon is not ready to fire.
MAIN FIXES
- [Player] Body no longer shifts left or right when turning the head.
- [Controls] All long weapons except PP-91 Kedr and MP9 now keep their direction after releasing the offhand grip.
- [Tutorial] Leaving the Command Room during the first tutorial is no longer possible.
- [Weapons] Scope images no longer flicker.
- [Weapons] Scope shadows are now displayed correctly.
- [Weapons] Weapon subtitles for jamming and misfire now display correctly at the Pechorsk Outskirts.
- [Weapons] Fixed visual bugs in ammo box animations.
- [Gear] Changing durability settings no longer fully restores all gear and weapons currently held.
- [Gear] Tablet now correctly returns to the player’s slot when released inside the terminal tray collider, instead of dropping.
- [Gear] Distortion-Proof Headgear durability now updates correctly when equipped inside a Distortion Zone.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed materials and textures.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed missing collisions on Facility walls that allowed players to pass through them.
- [Enemies] Mimics no longer lose track of the player when in direct line of sight.
- [Enemies] Mimics no longer spawn inside walls, furniture, or rocks.
- [Enemies] Tracer shots fired by Mimics now display correctly.
- [Graphics] Object geometry now simplifies correctly at a distance.
- [Audio] Fixed item splash sounds in water.
- [Audio] Cigarette drop sound now matches the item.
- [Audio] Ammo box shake sound no longer plays when the box is empty.
